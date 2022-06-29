The Daily Mauling: 6.29.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas Announces the 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule – Kansas Jayhawks

Nationally ranked non-conference schedules are common for Kansas men’s basketball, and the 2022-23 slate will be no different.

Former Kansas Coach Roy Williams Named to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 – Kansas Jayhawks

Former Kansas men’s basketball coach Roy Williams has been named one of 10 members to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF) Class of 2022, the KSHOF announced Monday. The Class of 2022 will be inducted Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas.

What stood out about Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji to Cavaliers in NBA draft

Ochai Agbaji is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here’s a look at why that NBA organization decided to choose the Kansas standout.

These 4 Kansas basketball players could be picked in 2023 NBA draft

The Jayhawks have talented players on their 2022-23 roster who could hear their names called on draft night next year. But how many will be picked?

