Jayhawks in the Pros (MLB Edition): Frank Duncan

Name: Frank Duncan (2011-14)

Height | Weight | Age: 6’4 | 215 lbs. | 30

Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Twitter: @jayhawkerBB19

Position: Pitcher | B/T: R/R

Drafted By: Pittsburgh Pirates, 2014 (13th round, Overall Pick: 401)

Current Organization: Colorado Rockies, Class AAA (Albuquerque Isotopes)

Former Organizations: Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers

Awards: All-Big 12 2nd Team (2012), KU Jayhawk Trophy Pitcher of the Year (2012), KU’s Walt Houk Newcomer of the Year (2011)

Interesting Facts: While in high school he tossed a no-hitter against Point Area High School and his 127 strikeouts his senior year were the 11th most in California high school baseball. In 2019, Duncan made 19 appearances for the Sussex County Miners and in 2020, he made 13 appearances for the Winnipeg Goldeyes. In addition, from 2021-22 he made six appearances with the Sultanes de Monterrey winter league team.

For a full breakdown of Frank Duncan’s stats visit his official MiLB profile at: https://www.milb.com/player/frank-duncan-641538.

Up next in the series: Ben Krauth (2015-16)