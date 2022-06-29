Kansas Football Transfer Enrollee Report: Kalon Gervin

Kalon Gervin

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190

Overview:

A four-star recruit in high school out of Cass Technical in Detroit, MI. He picked Michigan State over Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Notre Dame among almost 40 offers. Last season he saw his playing time get squeezed with the addition of several transfers and high school recruits at his positions. While in the transfer portal he originally committed to Wisconsin but later flipped that commitment to KU.

Potential Impact:

Gervin should slot in behind Jacobee Bryant to start the fall practice. Kalon enrolled in KU in January and participated in spring workouts. I tend to default to the returning player getting the spot, but Bryant was not the starter last season. This may turn out to be one of the more interesting position battles of fall camp, but live game experience in the system gives Bryant the edge. Kalon should see plenty of playing time this season.