Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Next Season

The Rock Chalkboard

67 Days Until Kansas Football: Rating Individual Players on the Roster - Blue Wings Rising

On today's episode of the Rock Chalk Podcast, I welcomed Nicholas Ian Allen onto the show to talk about his player and team rating system, CFB Winning Edge. I'll let him describe a little bit about what they do:

Kansas' Christian Braun 'excited' to join Nuggets, chase another championship | KUsports.com Mobile

"They're in a spot where they're ready to win now," Braun said Monday, when he was introduced alongside fellow rookies Peyton Watson and Ismael Kamagate at a news conference in Denver. "We've got a two-time MVP (in Nikola Jokic). We've got a lot of really good pieces around us in Denver, so I'm excited that we're in a spot that we can compete for a championship right away."

Former Kansas standout Bryce Hoppel wins 800 meters at USATF Outdoor Championships | KUsports.com Mobile

He also completed in the Tokyo Olympics last year and finished fifth in his semifinal heat.

Despite changes to signing limits, Lance Leipold thinks Kansas needs time to benefit | KUsports.com Mobile

Even though the NCAA's Division I Council voted last month to remove the annual signing limits that have prevented many schools from having the maximum of 85 players on scholarship in recent seasons, coach Lance Leipold believes it will likely take some time before Kansas will be able to recognize the effects of that decision.

Eraser Dust

San Antonio trailer deaths: 46 migrants have been found dead inside a semitruck, authorities say | CNN

“An alleged human smuggling event” was alerted by San Antonio police to the US Department of Homeland Security’s investigation unit, which is leading the probe, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson said Monday. The incident appears to be among the most deadly in recent years for migrants near the southern border.

Supreme Court Sides With Coach Over Prayers at the 50-Yard Line - The New York Times

Joseph Kennedy, a former high school football coach in Bremerton, Wash., had a constitutional right to pray on the field after his team’s games, the justices ruled.

What could happen next for abortion rights in post-Roe America : NPR

Kristyn Brandi, an OB-GYN and family planning doctor who is also the board chair for Physicians for Reproductive Health, and NPR health policy correspondent Selena Simmons-Duffin answered some of your most common questions here.

Child Psychiatrists Are Begging Parents to Stop Saying This in Front of Their Daughters

How girls think about their bodies is subjective, but their perception is heavily influenced by a variety of external factors—including their own parents. And, as a result, we may be passing down body image issues unintentionally, with a simple turn of phrase. We asked Dr. Helen Egger, child psychiatrist and co-founder of children’s mental health app Little Otter, to explain the one thing she begs mothers to stop saying around their daughters.

The phrase: “I’ve been so good today.” (Specifically, in regards to food.)

Judge will soon decide whether to block Florida's 15-week abortion ban - POLITICO

The groups argue Florida’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy without exceptions for rape or incest violates the right to privacy that’s enshrined in the state’s constitution. That privacy clause has been used to block previous abortion restrictions from taking place, including one decades ago that required minors to get parental consent before getting an abortion.

Boy Scout Eli Skrypczak comforted dying truck driver after Missouri train derailment

Dan Skrypczak, who is the Appleton Troop 73 Scout Master, said in a Monday night interview his 15-year-old son Eli rushed to the driver’s side once he escaped from the mangled train and found the man lying in a ditch.

Germany: former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder : NPR

BERLIN — A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II.

Summer water shortage threatens Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

Anticipating peak water demands, City Council on Monday is set to discuss implementing water conservation and restriction protocols. Council will look at an emergency ordinance that, if approved, would place restrictions on watering and irrigation.

Ernst & Young fined $100 million after employees cheated in exams : NPR

"It's simply outrageous that the very professionals responsible for catching cheating by clients cheated on ethics exams of all things," Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC's Enforcement Division, said in a release.

LA Lakers' Top Trade and Free-agency Targets After Kyrie Irving Picks Up Nets Option | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

Four days later, Irving seemingly did an about-face and announced his intention to pick up a $36.5 million player option to stay in Brooklyn for 2022-23.

Marijuana use linked to higher risk of emergencies and hospitalization, study finds | CNN

When compared with people who did not use marijuana, cannabis users were 22% more likely to visit an emergency department or be hospitalized, the study revealed.

James Webb Space Telescope team clears 1st instrument | Space

The $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is completing commissioning by testing its four cutting-edge instruments and their various modes, which will enable Webb to study both distant galaxies and closer-up objects in the Milky Way or solar system.

Question of the Day

Regardless of what you think of their music, what is the greatest band name of all time?