Kansas Football Transfer Enrollee Report: Craig Young

Craig Young

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 230

Overview:

A three-star recruit in high school coming out of Wayne High School in Fort Wayne, IN. Young is a transfer from Ohio State. The 247 scouting report projected him as a Power 5 starter. Steve Wiltfong’s writeup on Craig reads in part

One of the fastest prospects in the Midwest, could play anything from receiver to safety to linebacker on the next level. Long athlete with intriguing upside, but very raw and inconsistent.

Young is a redshirt junior and has three years of eligibility left with the Covid year in 2019 and a red shirt year in 2020. Craig played in 12 games for the Buckeyes in 2021, but the peak of his usage was 26 snaps in one game. The highlight of his 2021 season was a 70-yard pick 6 against Maryland.

Potential Impact:

The first step in evaluating Young’s impact this season is determining what position he will play. Young is listed on the KU roster as a linebacker. He began last season at the “bullet” in Ohio State’s defense, a hybrid linebacker/safety spot, and ended the season playing a traditional safety position. I think he will begin fall camp as a backup at the weakside linebacker spot. Can he pick up the defense quick enough to push Taiwan Berryhill at the WILL linebacker? Berryhill has reportedly made big strides in his growth at the spot since the beginning of last season, so I find Young beating him out unlikely. With that in mind, I think Young begins the season as number two on the depth chart behind Berryhill and is in the rotation of players getting significant playing time this season. Like with so many of the transfers, the addition of Young adds talent and depth to a position in need of it.