Notebook: David McCormack Lands Training Camp Deal

68 Days Until Kansas Football: Previewing the Running Backs - Blue Wings Rising

Each week, we will take a deep dive into one of the 10 main position groups, highlighting the key players to watch and giving you an idea of what to expect from the position this year. This week, we continue our series with more of the offense. It's another position that fans probably aren't too worried about this season: the running backs

69 Days Until Kansas Football: Houston Cougars Preview - Blue Wings Rising

Before they face each other as Big 12 foes in 2023 and beyond, Kansas and newcomer Houston will battle as non-conference opponents in 2022.

TABC Showcase: Five-star Tre Johnson shines in front of a packed house

DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- Earlier this week, five-star shooting Tre Johnson was left off of USA Basketball's 17U team after trying out in Colorado Springs. 2024's No. 3 ranked player had an opportunity to get back onto the court at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Showcase and show what he's about on Friday.

David McCormack lands summer league, training camp deal with NBA team

Although David McCormack went undrafted in Thursday's 2022 NBA Draft, the former KU basketball big man will have an opportunity to prove himself at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and in an NBA Training Camp. On Friday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo reported that McCormack had signed a summer league and training camp deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Also known as an Exhibit 10 contract, McCormack's deal is for one year and is not guaranteed. If McCormack is able to impress the Minnesota organization, the contract could be converted to a two-way deal, which would allow the big man to play in the NBA or in the G League during the 2022-23 season. McCormack worked out for the Timberwolves during the pre-draft process. The NBA Summer League will run from July 7 through July 17 in Las Vegas.

Russia pushed into historic default by sanctions | Reuters

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia defaulted on its international bonds for the first time in more than a century, the White House said, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system, rendering its assets untouchable.

Pledging new sanctions, G7 to stand with Ukraine 'for as long as it takes' | Reuters

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven club of wealthy nations on Monday vowed to stand with Ukraine "for as long as it takes", promising to tighten the squeeze on Russia's finances with new sanctions that include a proposal to cap the price of Russian oil.

Noel Gallagher live at Glastonbury 2022: how The Chief owned the Pyramid Stage

You can’t be the main songwriter in one of the world’s biggest ever bands and expect to get away with playing lesser-known tunes. “What’s gonna happen now is I’m gonna play a few more tunes that you don’t give as fuck about,” says Noel, self-aware as ever. “Those ones are for me. But if you stick around for a bit, after that there’s gonna be a lot of happy people in bucket hats.”

Keep your returns: Target, Walmart, Gap, American Eagle stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items - ABC7 Chicago

In recent weeks, some of the biggest store chains, including Target, Walmart, Gap, American Eagle Outfitters and others have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory of stuff ranging from workout clothes, spring-time jackets and hoodies to garden furniture and bulky kids' toys. It's costing them tons of money to store it.

The Final Days of Mississippi’s Last Abortion Clinic - The New York Times

The Jackson Women’s Health Organization was at the center of the case that overturned Roe v. Wade. Already, supporters are planning new ways to help women in one of the poorest spots in the nation get access to abortions.

Kalispell: Montana's Eden — Exhibit showcases history of town | Daily Inter Lake

Originally platted to be the division point for the Great Northern Railway that was being constructed from St. Paul, Minnesota to Seattle, 3,500 people came to the railroad tracks in the center of Kalispell on New Year’s Day in 1892 to celebrate the completion of the line.

Kalispell's Lemonade Day was a big success for kids in the Valley

Things got a little sour Saturday in Flathead Valley with Kalispell’s Lemonade Day.

There were 33 lemonade stands across the Valley, with most of them located in Kalispell.

All of the stands had unique flavors and decorations.

The goal of lemonade day is to teach kids how to start, own and run their own businesses.

Digital World board members get subpoena over Trump's social media deal

The federal probe is the latest setback to Trump's efforts to take Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (TMTG), the creator of social media platform Truth Social, public. TMTG in October agreed to merge with Digital World and was expecting the deal to close by the second half of this year.

Kanye West emerges from 'hiatus' with surprise, Kardashian-referencing speech at BET Awards

In his speech, West explained that he came out of hiding Sunday specifically because he could not pass up the opportunity to honor his longtime friend and role model. “I took a little hiatus. I said, ‘I just want to declare myself legally dead for a year. Nobody missing me. I just want to be off the grid,’” he confessed, before adding that “Puff [Daddy] is pretty persistent. … If Puff ever need us, we need to jump and be there. This man has been through and survived a lot of stuff, broke down a lot of doors so we could be standing — I know for me, that I could be here today.”

