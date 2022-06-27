Jayhawks in the Pros (MLB Edition): Wes Benjamin

Name: Wes Benjamin (2012-14)

Height | Weight | Age: 6’2 | 210 lbs. | 28

Hometown: St. Charles, IL

Twitter: @wbenjamin12

Position: Pitcher | B/T: R/L

Drafted By: Texas Rangers, 2014 (5th round, Overall Pick: 156)

MLB Debut: 8/16/2020 vs. Colorado Rockies

Current Organization: KT Wiz (Suwon, South Korea), KBO League

Former Organizations: Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox

Sustained Injuries: While at KU he underwent Tommy John Surgery in April 2014

Awards: All-Big 12 Freshman Team (2012), Bob Allison KU Rookie of the Year (2012), Big 12 Newcomer Team (2012)

Interesting Facts: Drafted in the 48th round of the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft by the New York Yankees. Attended KU instead. After signing a minor league contract with the White Sox in February 2022 and making seven starts for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights he requested and was granted his release on May 17, 2022 to pursue an opportunity in Asia.

For a full breakdown of Wes Benjamin’s stats visit his official MLB profile at: https://www.mlb.com/player/wes-benjamin-605138.

Up next in the series: Frank Duncan (2011-14)