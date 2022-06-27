Kansas Football Transfer Enrollee Report: Nolan Gorczyca

Nolan Gorczyca

Position: Offensive Line

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 311

Overview:

A three-star recruit out of high school in Omaha, NE (Roncalli Catholic). Nolan was a three-sport athlete in high school playing football, basketball, and baseball. He went to the University of Buffalo for his freshman year. He played in 4 games including against Nebraska and Coastal Carolina and used his redshirt season. As a result, at KU he has 4 years of eligibility left. Though Nolan was recruited by and committed to Buffalo while Leipold was the head coach, he never met any of the current KU coaches until he took his official visit to Lawrence. He was not allowed in-person school visits during his senior year due to Covid restrictions.

Potential Impact:

I found this quote from one of Nolan’s Shrine Bowl coaches in a write-up about Gorczyca by Jon Kirby of JayhawkSlant.com:

Every year there’s a guy that the college guys missed on, or Nebraska missed on. I’ll tell you right now, the coaching staff here of our Shrine Bowl team have all agreed, we’re going to see this Nolan Gorczyca guy playing on Sundays.

If the coach truly believed that or not I do not know, but even if he was just trying to make the point that Nolan is an overlooked talented player, this is a good pick-up for the football staff. Right now I see Nolan as a primary backup at the interior line positions. I believe he will back up both guard positions, and he may see reps at the center position since I have not figured out who is backing up Novitsky yet. What I do know is his year of experience and spring enrollment at KU give him a big step up on the freshmen linemen just getting into the system this summer.