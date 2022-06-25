Jayhawks in the Pros (MLB Edition): Sam Freeman

With the retirement of Ritch Price after 20 seasons leading Jayhawk baseball, the hiring of new head coach Dan Fitzgerald, and the official start of summer I thought of no better time than now for a Jayhawks in the Pros (MLB Edition) series. You can find the full list which I am following here: https://kuathletics.com/jayhawks-in-the-pros/. Without further ado here is our first Jayhawk in the series.

Name: Sam Freeman (2008)

Height | Weight | Age: 5’11 | 180 lbs. | 35

Hometown: Houston, TX

Nickname: Freezy

Position: Pitcher | B/T: R/L

Drafted By: St. Louis Cardinals, 2008 (32nd round, Overall Pick: 965)

MLB Debut: 6/1/2012 vs. New York Mets (Same game as Johan Santana’s no-hitter)

Current Organization: Kansas City Royals, Class AAA (Omaha Storm Chasers)

Former Organizations: St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals

Sustained Injuries: Undergone Tommy John Surgery twice in his career. The first time was in 2010 and the second time was in 2020.

Awards: Cardinal Nation/Scout.com Springfield Relief Pitcher of the Year (2011); Texas League All-Star (2011); Florida State League All-Star (2009); Scout.com Johnson County Reliever of the Year (2008)

Interesting Fact: After attending North Central Texas College for two years he was selected in the 24th round of the 2007 draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. He choose to attend KU instead.

For a full breakdown of Sam Freeman’s stats visit his official MLB profile at: https://www.mlb.com/player/sam-freeman-518693.

Up next in the series: Wes Benjamin (2012-14)