The Weekend Mauling: 6.25.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

70 Days Until Kansas Football: Rock Chalk Podcast - Previewing the Houston Cougars - Blue Wings Rising

The countdown jumps back over to the Rock Chalk Podcast again, grabbing an early preview of the Houston Cougars from some of the people that follow the team full-time. Sam and Dustin of the Scott & Holman Pawdcast join the show for their first appearance to dive deep into the Houston Cougars. We talk about the expectations for this team as they prepare to enter the Big 12, what players Kansas fans should keep an eye out for, and what the strengths of this team will be this season. Plus, we got into some predictions for this team in their last season in the American Athletic Conference.

Examining how Kansas draftees Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji fit with their NBA teams | KUsports.com Mobile

“I think it’s a great fit for both of them,” Self said during a Zoom call from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where Agbaji went No. 14 to Cleveland and Braun No. 21 to Denver during Thursday’s draft.

Ochai Agbaji motivated by idea that age will limit his NBA success | KUsports.com Mobile

"I mean, everyone finds their own place and way into the league, no matter what age," Agbaji said Friday, a day after he was chosen by the Cleveland Cavaliers out of Kansas with the 14th pick in the NBA Draft. "If I am older than some guys here, it doesn't matter. Basketball is basketball and I'm just excited to be with this team."

KU's Caroline Bien, Rachel Langs land on preseason all-Big 12 volleyball squad; Jayhawks picked to finish 4th | KUsports.com Mobile

After playing big roles in helping lead the Kansas volleyball team to the Sweet 16 in 2021, returning Jayhawks Caroline Bien and Rachel Langs both landed spots on the preseason all-Big 12 team, the conference announced this week.

Eraser Dust

Liam Gallagher vows to dedicate Champagne Supernova to tragic fan at Hampden show - Daily Record

The former Oasis frontman announced he would belt out Champagne Supernova in memory of James McGarrie known as Mij, who took his own life in 2019.

The rockstar’s tweet came just after Ayrshire Live told how sister Christine McGarrie created a moving Tik Tok video asking the iconic singer to pay tribute in honour of her mega-fan brother.

Some states move quickly to ban abortion after Supreme Court ruling | CNN Politics

Three states – Kentucky, Louisiana and South Dakota – have so-called “trigger bans” that went into effect automatically with the Supreme Court’s reversal Friday of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that had established a constitutional right to an abortion. Ten other states have trigger bans with implementation mechanisms that occur after a set period or after a step taken by a state government entity.

Abortion reaction updates: Unlawful assembly at downtown Phoenix rally

After the protesters had largely dispersed in downtown Phoenix, one person broke a window at the state Department of Agriculture building on Adams Street, while others booed the person for doing so.

'The dog that caught the car': Republicans brace for the impact of reversing Roe - POLITICO

More quietly, however, according to interviews with more than a dozen Republican strategists and party officials, they just didn’t want it to come right now — not during a midterm election campaign in which nearly everything had been going right for the GOP.

Ukraine spy chief: Russia's Putin in poor health, Americans may be freed

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine has a network of spies inside the Kremlin, its military will soon score "obvious" victories in its unprovoked war with Russia, and two American volunteer fighters for Ukraine captured by Russia's military will likely be released within "a few months" in a prisoner swap, Ukraine's top military intelligence official said in an exclusive USA TODAY interview.

Major housing development proposed near Columbia Falls | Daily Inter Lake

James Barnett, on behalf of Flathead Mountain River LLC, is requesting a Planned Unit Development on the Loffler subdivision, the open farm fields along River Road. The project consists of 65 attached single family row houses, 390 apartment units and 10 row house units dedicated to the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust.

Glass recycling fundraiser to benefit Citizens for a Better Flathead

COLUMBIA FALLS - Glass recycling opportunities are rare in the Flathead, but this weekend, there will be an opportunity to get rid of the stacked-up recyclables.

CBS, Fox contracts with NFL will prevent "significant reduction" in price of Sunday Ticket - ProFootballTalk

It makes sense. CBS and Fox want people to watch the games offered in their local markets. If Sunday Ticket becomes too affordable, it’s see you later to normal Sunday viewing of the affiliates in a given area.