Notebook: Kansas Mauls Successful Draft Night

The Rock Chalkboard

2022 NBA Draft winners and losers: Knicks, Nets fail to improve

The teams that win in the NBA are those that draft well, making the draft the lifeblood of the league. And Thursday night in Barclays Center, the Post takes a look at exactly who left the building as winners and who left as losers.

2022 NBA draft grades for Round 1: Complete analysis on every pick

The Cavs need help on the wing with 3-point shooting and Agbaji nicely fills that role. He tested the NBA waters two other times and it paid off in a huge way. He has established himself more as a reliable 3-and-D guy, worked on his body and led the Jayhawks to a national championship. Agbaji is a guy the Cavs can plug in right away with his experience and elite skills at the wing. Grade: A

71 Days Until Kansas Football: Lance Leipold's Comments on "Culture" - Blue Wings Rising

Every offseason there are countless articles that get written about random coaches and programs that for one reason or another pique the interest of the national sportswriters as they look ahead to the next season. It's not often though that those stories center on the Kansas Jayhawks.

WATCH: Bill Self meets with the media following KU basketball's strong NBA Draft night showing

For the first time since 2014, the KU basketball program had two players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. On Thursday night, both Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun were selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Fresh off a national championship run, they are the first KU duo to be selected in the same drat since 2018. That year, Devonte’ Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk were both picked in the second round. Agbaji and Braun are also the first pair of first-round picks KU has had in the same draft class since Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid were picked No. 1 and No. 3 respectively eight years ago.

Eraser Dust

Senate passes bipartisan gun control legislation in 65-33 vote - CBS News

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who led the negotiations along with Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, said on the Senate floor Thursday that the legislation "responds" to the shootings last month at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas — that left a combined 31 people dead, including 19 children – in a "positive and an affirmative way."

Supreme Court gun control ruling: NY case now divides United States

In one of the most consequential rulings on gun control in over a decade, the Supreme Court struck down a New York law Thursday requiring state residents to have "proper cause" to carry a handgun. Supporters of the Second Amendment have lauded the decision, while gun control advocates say it jeopardizes public health.

Mr. Burns's Phone Greeting Is One Of The Simpsons Cleverest Jokes

In The Simpsons season 7, episode 17, it is revealed that Mr. Burns answers the phone with the salutation “ahoy hoy” rather than “hello.” The mystery of where the Simpsons joke comes from wasn’t answered until writer Josh Weinstein took to Twitter in 2020 to explain. This bizarre greeting was how the telephone’s inventor Alexander Graham Bell thought the device should be answered, as opposed to the more conventional “hello” that his rival Thomas Edison preferred. While history sided with Edison, Burns evidently did not, resulting in the character still answering the phone with Bell’s phrase. One of the most obscure and clever nods to the absurdly old age of Mr. Burns in The Simpsons history, the gag works on many levels.

Reality show rescue: Hikers were saved from an Arizona mountain while filming reality show as temperatures hit 108 degrees | CNN

At least eight people needed assistance getting down from the Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain as temperatures hit triple digits, said Capt. Evan Gammage, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Fire Department.

“We had no idea going into it that this apparently was one of the hardest trails in Phoenix,” Kristin Livingston, one of the hikers, told CNN affiliate KTVK/KPHO. Five members of the group were taken from the trail by helicopter and three others walked down the mountain with assistance, KTVK/KPHO reported.

Bear dies after getting trapped in a hot car while searching for food in Tennessee | CNN

Sevierville is about 30 miles from Knoxville in East Tennessee, just north of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The owner of a vehicle parked at a rental cabin found the bear inside the car around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday; the car owner said they’d left the cabin in a different vehicle around 10 a.m. that morning.

Man dies in rafting accident on Middle Fork | Daily Inter Lake

“The Flathead County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to remember, that while the rivers are cool and inviting, they are incredibly unsafe currently. The rivers are extremely high and dangerous. The water is high, cold, and there is a significant amount of debris in the river. The river conditions are ever changing, and high waters make the water extremely unsafe,” the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Library board accepts building for Bigfork branch | Bigfork Eagle

“I know a lot of people have put work into it beyond when I came on the board, so seeing it my last three years and knowing that’s always something the board can agree on, that we wanted to move forward with the project for the community of Bigfork,” Roedel said.

FDA orders Juul e-cigarettes off the market over safety concerns - The Washington Post

The action is a major blow to the once high-flying Silicon Valley firm that revolutionized vaping.

George R.R. Martin Reveals Jon Snow Sequel’s “Working Title”, Has Staff – Deadline

“Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development,” Martin wrote Thursday on his personal blog. “Our working title for the show is SNOW.”