Kansas Football Transfer Enrollee Report: Douglas Emilien

Douglas Emilien

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190

Overview:

A three-star recruit in high school coming out of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Douglas garnered a lot of interest while in high school as demonstrated by his 20+ division one offers. Schools he received offers from include LSU, Miami (FL), Cincinnati, Iowa St., and Maryland. After a Covid year in 2020 and a redshirt year in 2021, he arrives at KU with 4 years of eligibility.

Potential Impact:

With 5 KU wide receivers hitting the transfer portal since the beginning of last season, there is certainly a place for Emilien on the roster and on the field. I think the starting spots are set with Grimm, Arnold, and McBride. Being a starter is nice, but being in the rotation of players getting time on the field in your first year is a good first step. Douglas has not seen much playing time in the last two years, so I think it is a lot to think he will step in and be a starter right away. His impact will be providing talent and depth to the wide receiver position and pushing those in front of him to be better. With hard work, he may even start to press for a starting spot later in the season.