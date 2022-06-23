Christian Braun to Denver with #21 Pick of NBA Draft

Continuing a very successful night for your 2022 National Champions, Christian Braun was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 21st pick. Christian joins a strong Nuggets squad with the two time reigning MVP in Nikola Jokić.

Braun decided to forgo his senior season to stay in the draft. Turns out he made the right decision as he went higher than many experts predicted at 21. You can see the moment he was drafted below. Congrats and Rock Chalk Christian!