“With the 14th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers select Ochai Agbaji of Kansas.” Adam Silver’s words rang out in the Barclays Center to the joy, and relief, of Kansas fans all of the country. The 2022 Big 12 Player of the Year, Final Four MOP, and National Champion to boot has finally found his new home.

Agbaji joins a Cleveland squad on the rebound. While they fell in the NBA Play in Tournament in 2022, the future is bright for this squad. Ochai should fit in well with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. (Sidenote: Rajon Rondo finished the season with Cleveland. Has he played for every team in the NBA at this point?)

You can see the moment it happened below. Congrats and Rock Chalk to Ochai!