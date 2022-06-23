Notebook: Where Will Ochai Agbaji Go?

The Rock Chalkboard

Basketball champ coaching Firebirds eyes another former Jayhawk as his assistant coach – The Lawrence Times

All-American and 2008 National Champion Sherron Collins plans to bring along a former Kansas basketball teammate to help coach the Free State boys basketball team this upcoming season.

Upon the school and district’s approval, former Jayhawk Tyshawn Taylor will join the Firebirds.

2022 NBA Draft: Debating case for Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith or Jaden Ivey as No. 1 prospect - CBSSports.com

We'll find out on Thursday night who the Orlando Magic value as the No. 1 pick as they select first overall for the first time since 2004 -- but there's far from a consensus view at the top of this draft among NBA front offices. And ditto for our team of experts. In our final top 100 rankings comprised of a consensus taken from rankings by CBS Sports experts Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander, David Cobb and myself, along with Adam Finkelstein and Travis Branham of 247Sports, there were four different players who earned votes at No. 1.

2022 NBA Draft: Seven potential draft night values from the college ranks

Like any other year, there will be some international players whose names get called and for the second time prospects from the G League’s Ignite program. Upstart Overtime Elite is hoping to hear a few of their players’ names called as well. But the college game still produces the most draft talent and the majority of players picked on Thursday night will be products of college hoops.

72 Days Until Kansas Football: NIL Update - Blue Wings Rising

Back on July 30th of 2021, the Kansas Athletic department announced their new initiative Jayhawks Ascend in a series of tweets that were largely overlooked, with the exception of one (now deleted) tweet sharing a graphic that was widely misunderstood.

Eraser Dust

Proposed Montana State Library logo gets backlash over resemblance to LGBTQ pride flag – Daily Montanan

The Montana State Library is at the center of an unexpected controversy after some commissioners expressed opposition to a suggested new logo, claiming it closely resembled the LGBTQ Pride flag during their June 15 meeting and potentially stalling its anticipated August rollout.

Afghanistan earthquake: Crisis-hit country struggles for aid following quake that killed more than 1,000 | CNN

Desperate search and rescue operations were underway in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday following an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people, a heavy blow for a country already facing a dire economic and humanitarian crisis.

Biden's latest economic message: a recession is not definite - The Washington Post

Biden for weeks has been touting his efforts to fight inflation. Now he finds himself delivering an even trickier message — recession is not inevitable.

House GOP leaders oppose bipartisan gun deal as Senate moves toward passage | CNN Politics

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana announced during a closed-door conference meeting on Wednesday that they are both a “no” on the Senate’s bipartisan gun deal, according to a source in the room.

What’s in the Senate’s new gun control bill

The bill provides funding for expanding access to mental health services, including making it easier for Americans on Medicaid to use telehealth services and work with “community-based mental health and substance use disorder treatment providers and organizations.” And it would provide additional funding for the national suicide prevention hotline (since guns accounted for a majority of suicide deaths in 2020) while schools would receive funding to increase the number of staff members providing mental health services.

The tiny mites that have sex on our faces have a problem - BBC News

Exfoliate, moisturise and SPF every day are the standard in most people's skincare routine.

But what about pore cleaning mites like Demodex folliculorum that spend their entire life living deep in our faces?

At night, the 0.3mm long organisms leave the pores to find a new skin follicle, meet a partner and mate.

Kalispell man allegedly stole SUV from repair shop lot | Daily Inter Lake

A Kalispell man faces a felony theft charge after authorities caught him on June 7 in a vehicle stolen from a North Meridian Road repair shop.

Upcoming Museum Exhibit Tells Story of Kalispell from 1892 to Present - Flathead Beacon

The exhibit also includes old film footage of Kalispell daily life from 1957, as well as historic photos and antique items. As the Glacier Range Rider’s continue playing out their first season, the museum even holds reminders of Kalispell baseball teams from a bygone era. One black and white photo shows restaurant owner Ah Hay seated on steps in front of two baseball bats crossed in front of a catcher’s mask and mitt. Surrounding him are members of the Hay Café Baseball Team. Ah Hay was a member of a once large Chinese population in the city, and the exhibit includes an account of his time in the community during the early 20th century. Kalispell’s Chinese population lived primarily near Second Avenue West between Second and Third streets.

“Kalispell was almost certainly more diverse back then,” Thomas said.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split: Relive Their Love Story - E! Online

The couple of two years "hit a rough patch" and split about a week and a half ago, a source close to Kendall told E! News on June 22. Although the supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player had a "really nice time" in Italy last month for Kourtney Kardashian's wedding, the insider shared that "once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

2022 NBA Draft: Debating case for Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith or Jaden Ivey as No. 1 prospect - CBSSports.com

We'll find out on Thursday night who the Orlando Magic value as the No. 1 pick as they select first overall for the first time since 2004 -- but there's far from a consensus view at the top of this draft among NBA front offices. And ditto for our team of experts. In our final top 100 rankings comprised of a consensus taken from rankings by CBS Sports experts Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander, David Cobb and myself, along with Adam Finkelstein and Travis Branham of 247Sports, there were four different players who earned votes at No. 1.