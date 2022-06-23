Kansas Football Transfer Enrollee Report: Lonnie Phelps

Lonnie Phelps

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 242

Overview:

A three-star recruit in high school out of Mt. Healthy in Cinncinati, OH. He spent the last three seasons at Miami (OH). He comes to KU with three seasons of eligibility remaining. In his final season with the RedHawks, Lonnie accumulated 30 total tackles, 13.5 for a loss including 8.5 sacks in 11 games. He enrolled at KU in January giving him the benefit of spring workouts to learn the defense.

Potential Impact:

Phelps’ impact on the KU defense will be immediate, either good or bad. He is the primary option to fill the hole left by Kyron Johnson’s departure to the NFL. It will probably take more than one player, and probably players at multiple positions to replace Kyron. If Lonnie can turn in positive performances for the defense, KU will be off to a good start in replacing Johnson. If he is not up to the task, KU will be scrambling throughout the season to figure out that spot.