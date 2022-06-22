Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Draft

The Rock Chalkboard

Bill Self discusses potential NBA Draft slots for Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun

The NBA Draft is coming up this Thursday and multiple Jayhawks will be looking to hear their names called, particularly during the first round of picks. Both Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun have the potential of being first round picks in the 2022 draft. Agbaji, in particular, could be selected in the NBA Draft Lottery, which would make him the first KU player to be picked inside the first 14 selections since Josh Jackson back in 2017. KU hasn't had a player selected in the first round since Udoka Azubuike was drafted by the Utah Jazz in 2020. Additionally, if Agbaji and Braun are both drafted at any point on Thursday, it would be the first time since the 2018 draft that two Jayhawks heard their name called. That year, Devonte’ Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk were both picked in the second round.

73 Days Until Kansas Football: Big 12 Expansion Primer – Cincinnati Bearcats - Blue Wings Rising

As we continue our deep dive into the new members joining the Big 12 in 2023, the next program up is a university whose name doesn’t jump off the page at you but whose stock—especially from a football perspective—is as high as anyone in the country.

WATCH: Jalen Wilson speaks with local media for first time since returning to KU

Wilson went on to work out for multiple NBA teams. When he met with the local media on Tuesday for the first time since the national championship game, he said he felt he would have been drafted had he stayed in the NBA Draft. Wilson decided to return for a few reasons, which he explained in the video below. The forward also talked about KU’s roster, long-time friend Kevin McCullar and more.

Eraser Dust

Biden announces a likely doomed gas tax holiday - POLITICO

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for suspending the federal gasoline tax, in his latest bid to curb rising fuel prices, though it stands almost no chance of passage in Congress.

Senate poised to pass first major gun safety legislation in decades following bipartisan agreement | CNN Politics

The bill includes millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check system.

It also makes significant changes to the process when someone ages 18 to 21 goes to buy a firearm and closes the so-called boyfriend loophole, a major victory for Democrats, who had fought for a decade for that.

Liam and Noel Gallagher "got on like a house on fire" at George Michael's party

“I think he was with Beady Eye at the time,” he said at a screening of the new George Michael Freedom Uncut documentary, per Radio X. “They came to the house and there was a bit of hoo-ha because Noel was there and they hadn’t seen each other for quite a while. Well, they hadn’t seen each other at all.”

The internet has willed a new Simpsons character into existence

Graggle, the idea goes, has always existed but the same collective memory defects that caused us to forget that they were always called The Berenstain Bears (or that Seann William Scott once played “karate meister” Vincey Masters) has led us to forget about him.

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion.

While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws intense political debate in the country.

Glacier Symphony’s Night at Rebecca Farm returns in July | Whitefish Pilot

Beautiful scenery and warm summer weather in northwest Montana invites all to get outside and enjoy good food and good company. At Glacier Symphony’s Symphony Night at Rebecca Farm pops concerts in July, attendees can combine those things with great music at Rebecca Farm — one of the area’s most spectacular venues. This longstanding partnership with Rebecca Farm has become a Flathead Valley summer tradition and an annual highlight for residents and summer visitors alike.

Planned power outage to affect Kalispell residents | KECI

A planned power outage will affect approximately 2,900 members of west Kalispell this Thursday morning.

Kate Bush Reflects on “Running Up That Hill” in Rare Radio Interview | Pitchfork

While the song has no fixed meaning, Bush wrote it about “the idea of a man and a woman swapping with each other. Just to feel what it was like, from the other side.” She originally titled it “A Deal With God,” and says she still prefers that title. “I think [the record company] were just worried,” she explained, “that it wouldn’t get played on the radio. That people would feel it was a sensitive title.”

John Hollinger’s 2022 NBA Mock Draft: Chet Holmgren goes No. 1 before the real intrigue starts at No. 4 - The Athletic

The draft isn’t for 36 more hours, but the wheels are already turning and have been for several days. More than a week ahead of Thursday’s big event, two first-round picks changed hands. What is this, the NFL?

Multivitamins, supplements are a 'waste of money' for most people, study says

According to the CDC, nearly six in 10 Americans regularly took dietary supplements in 2018. Last year, Americans spent nearly $50 billion on vitamins and supplements. However, the research team says there’s no “magic set of pills to keep you healthy.” Instead, diet and exercise are still the key to good health.