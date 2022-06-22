Kansas Football Transfer Enrollee Report: Ky Thomas

Ky Thomas

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205

Overview:

A former four-star recruit out of Topeka, Ky played one season for the University of Minnesota. In that season, Ky played in nine games, starting four. He rushed for 826 yards and 6 touchdowns in 166 attempts. His best game of the season was against West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl where in 21 attempts he rushed for 144 yards and 1 touchdown and earned MVP honors. While in high school he was the Kansas Gatorade player of the year and rated number 25 running back in the country by 247Sports.

Potential Impact:

Ky made the move to KU to be closer to family, not for a better shot at playing time. If he had stayed put he would have been the presumed starter for the Gophers this season. The running back talent on the KU roster has been raised dramatically this off-season with the addition of two former four-star high school players, Savior Morrison and Ky Thomas. Meaning unlike in Minnesota, there is much less certainty about the size of the role Ky will have this season. As I said in my report on Sevion Morrison, I think the initial pecking order in the backfield will be Neal, Thomas, and then Morrison. I also believe there will be plenty of opportunities for all three to contribute. Like Devin Neal, Ky proved he can get it done at the college level last season. With the talent in the running back room this season, there should be plenty of competition to raise the level of all the backs and the Jayhawk offense. Ky will have a big impact on the offense this season, it just may be as the first back off the bench and not as the starter.