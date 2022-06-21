Kansas Football Transfer Enrollee Report: Eriq Gilyard

Eriq Gilyard

Position: Linebacker

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 234

Overview:

A three-star high school player out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, FL. Eriq played for four seasons at the University of Central Florida. He entered the transfer portal after playing four games last season. With last season taken as a redshirt and the covid redshirt for the previous season, Eriq has two years of eligibility remaining. In 36 games played for UCF, Eriq had 100 solo tackles and 97 assisted tackles.

Potential Impact:

Eriq came to KU to start. He left UCF in part because after his very productive third season there he lost his starting spot the next season. To be the starter at KU he needs to unseat the starter from last season, Gavin Potter. Potter has started 24 games over the last 3 seasons including 11 last season, but he has been the starter on what have been pretty poor defenses. Gilyard is an upgrade at the position. The KU coaching staff brought Eriq in to increase the depth at linebacker by moving Gavin to a backup role. Eriq would not have come here if he did not know he could be the starter. Eriq will be the starter, the question is when. I think he will be the starter to begin the season. If not, he will be by the time KU plays its second conference game of the season.