Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for 2022-2023

75 Days Until Kansas Football: Rock Chalk Podcast - Previewing the West Virginia Mountaineers - Blue Wings Rising

The countdown jumps back over to the Rock Chalk Podcast for today's entry, as I'm following up Kyle's preview of the West Virginia Mountaineers with a conversation with Brandon Phoenix of the Raspy Voice Kids. We dove into what's changed for the Mountaineers this offseason and how that translates into expectations for the team. Plus, we looked at potential areas for concern and then looked over the schedule to see where West Virginia can get wins for bowl eligibility.

76 Days Until Kansas Football: Previewing the West Virginia Mountaineers - Blue Wings Rising

This year, Kansas is getting in on the early-season-conference-matchup fun. And the opponent is West Virginia, who the Jayhawks will face in Morgantown on September 10 for all the world to see on ESPN+.

Former Jayhawk Gary Woodland snags 4th top-10 major finish of career at 2022 U.S. Open | Tale of the Tait | KUsports.com Mobile

Woodland’s 1-under-par 69 on Sunday landed him in a tie for 10th place at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, marking the fourth-best finish of his career at a major.

Woodland won the 2019 U.S. Open and finished tied for sixth and tied for eighth in back to back years at the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019.

The Topeka native’s 69 on Sunday was the third time Woodland shot 1-under this week and it put him six strokes behind Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the event at 6-under.

China claims successful anti-ballistic missile interceptor test | CNN

China successfully conducted an anti-ballistic missile test on Sunday night, according to the country’s Defense Ministry, part of ongoing military efforts to enhance the country’s defensive capabilities.

France's Macron loses parliamentary majority; economic reform agenda at risk

French President Emmanuel Macron might have been relieved after getting reelected in April — but his second term in office just got a lot more complicated.

New body armor rules in New York miss the vest worn by the Buffalo killer : NPR

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's new law barring sales of bullet-resistant vests to most civilians doesn't cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket, a gap that could limit its effectiveness in deterring future military-style assaults.

Far-right influencers targeted the Idaho Pride event for weeks : NPR

Extremism researchers say the far-right activists are seizing on an opportunity of heightened attention around cultures that they have always seen as a threat to their hateful interests. And the particular events the extremists chose to target that Saturday had in recent weeks drawn negative attention among the far-right online networks that fuel their hate activism.

Liam Gallagher hints at continued collaboration with The Stone Roses' John Squire

Now, Gallagher has hinted that the shows aren’t the end of his collaboration with Squire, taking to Twitter to say: “SUPER GROUP INCOMING LG JS.”

Here are the four myths of Juneteenth that are not based on facts : NPR

African Americans throughout the nation celebrate Juneteenth, but who knows what actually happened on June 19, 1865? As the nation observes the second federal legal holiday marking the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas, there are a number of misconceptions about the historical event that keep getting repeated.

Area river levels projected to decline beginning next week | Daily Inter Lake

The Flathead River is expected to drop below flood stage by next weekend, according to the latest projection from the National Weather Service.

Meet the first buyer of the F-150 Lightning : NPR

Schmidt had ordered the electric version of Ford's F-150 as soon as it was announced in May of last year. And more than a year later, his F-150 Lightning was finally ready to be picked up.

FINA votes to restrict transgender athletes from competing in elite women's aquatics competitions | CNN

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has voted to approve a new policy that will restrict most transgender athletes from competing in elite women’s aquatics competitions.

Swimming’s world governing body approved the new “gender inclusion” policy on Sunday, after 71.5% of FINA’s member federations voted in support at the FINA Extraordinary General Congress 2022.

The new gender inclusion policy, which is set to go into effect on June 20, 2022, says that male-to-female transgender athletes will only be eligible to compete in the women’s categories in FINA competitions if they transition before the age of 12 or before they reach stage two on the puberty Tanner Scale.

