Kansas Football Transfer Enrollee Report: Sevion Morrison

Sevion Morrison

Position: Running Back

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 212

Overview:

A former four-star recruit out of high school and a three-star in the transfer portal from the University of Nebraska. He tallied 30 rushing attempts for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns last season for the Cornhuskers. The evaluation of him coming out of high school sounds like the type of back that would flourish in Lance Leipold’s wide zone offense that emphasizes stretching the defense and then cutting back to hit holes opened by the offensive line.

Potential Impact:

With the addition of both Savion and Ky Thomas to the running back room that already includes Devin Neal and Daniel Hinshaw, the position has plenty of talent. This bodes well for KU as the increased competition should push each of the backs to get better. Where does Savion fit in? The pecking order initially will probably be Neal, Thomas, Morrison, and Hinshaw. The battle for playing time will probably extend from fall camp into the regular season. In the spring game this year, Sevion did stick out to me as being a guy who could dish out punishment as well as take it. On that day he looked like he could be a punishing back if he needed to be. The bottom line is he will be part of a three-back rotation that will include him getting looks in two back sets, and seeing him line up in the slot as a receiver.