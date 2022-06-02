Notebook: Kansas Mauls Completing Roster

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas guard Joe Yesufu eyeing a bigger leadership role in his second year as a Jayhawk | KUsports.com Mobile

Kansas coach Bill Self told the Journal-World on Tuesday that workouts with KU's returners are slated to start Monday, with the incoming freshmen trickling in throughout the week, as well.

93 Days Until Kansas Football: Reasons for Pessimism - Blue Wings Rising

If you have been a Kansas fan for any length of time, you are probably used to the annual tradition of trying to figure out just how bad things can go each season.

Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar Withdraw From NBA Draft, Head to Kansas - Blue Wings Rising

Hours before the 10:59 p.m. CT Wednesday deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school, Jalen Wilson announced he was coming back to Kansas for a redshirt junior season, while former Texas Tech Red Raider Kevin McCullar Jr. also announced he would take his name out of the draft and fulfill his commitment to Kansas.

Eraser Dust

Tulsa shooting: Four dead, multiple injured in "catastrophic scene" at Saint Francis Hospital - CBS News

Four people were killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said. The gunman is also dead, of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

California enforces water limits as its most severe drought on record persists : NPR

Water restrictions began Wednesday for 6 million residents in Southern California, as the state enters its third year of severe drought and what water officials say is the state's driest year on record.

Europe’s Russian Oil Ban Could Mean a New World Order for Energy - The New York Times

The effort could hurt Russia but could also help drive up already high oil prices, hurting the global economy and enriching energy companies.

Food banks struggle with inflation costs as demand spikes : NPR

On a sultry evening at a neighborhood food pantry in this waterfront city, some in the line outside have come from work. Justine Lee, a teller at a credit union, had never gone to a food bank until prices went crazy this year. Now, she says with a laugh, inflation means "a lot of fussing between mothers and daughters."

Education Department to cancel $5.8 billion in debt for students of Corinthian Colleges

In a news release Wednesday, the Education Department said it is “also working on new regulations that will permanently improve a variety of the existing student loan relief programs, significantly reduce monthly payments, and provide greater protections for students and taxpayers against unaffordable debts.”

How the Proud Boys Gripped the Miami-Dade Republican Party - The New York Times

It was once Jeb Bush’s base of power. But an influx of far-right activists and the radicalization of other members brought turmoil.

Highway 93 construction completed near Lakeside, Somers | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — Road work is complete on the Highway 93 project near Lakeside and Somers after crews sealed new rumble strips and finished painting last week.

Celtics or Warriors? Our writers share their NBA finals predictions | NBA finals | The Guardian

Boston or Golden State? Our writers predict the winner, key players and dark horses before the championship tilt

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers defeat Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in 'The Match' golf event | Fox News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers defeated Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen during the 12-hole event Wednesday at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Drew Timme returning to Gonzaga for senior season

Star forward Drew Timme and wing Julian Strawther said Wednesday they will drop out of the NBA draft and return to the Gonzaga basketball team next season, a decision announced a day after guard Rasir Bolton also said he would return to the Bulldogs.

Liam Gallagher gives Oasis classic its live debut as he kicks off summer tour

‘Roll It Over’ is the closing track to Oasis’s 2000 album ‘Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants’ and had never been performed live before – either by Oasis or Noel and Liam’s subsequent solo projects. “This is for all the old school Oasis fans,” Liam said before performing the track last night. ‘You should remember it.”

Liam Gallagher stuns Man City's Etihad Stadium with extraordinary homecoming - Dianne Bourne - Manchester Evening News

Just to assert his own heroic status, the crowds are greeted with a wall of words to herald his arrival on the big screens inside the ram-packed Etihad - the likes of Biblical, icon, legend, celestial, Jedi. Oh, and then 'humble' just for good measure.

It’s all done with that typical swagger (with a wink) that has become the trademark of a Manchester musical icon. Mind you, with his latest solo album, C’mon You Know, looking set to sail to the top of the charts this week he’s every reason to feel at the top of his game.

Liam Gallagher, 49, performs an animated tambourine solo | Daily Mail Online

Yet ahead of going under the surgeon's knife Liam put his hips to work as he performed an animated tambourine and macarena solo at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday.

Poll of the Day