 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Wiggins, Warriors NBA Champions

And almost as important, Marcus Smart is not.

By TimReddin
/ new
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Curry is the NBA Finals MVP, and he is deserving. Second to Steph on the Warriors is Andrew Wiggins. Andrew turned in another solid performance as the Warriors collected their fourth ring with this core set of players and the first for Wiggins. If it were not for Andrew’s great performances in games 4 and 5, the Warriors would not have been in a position to win the Championship in game 6. For the record, Andrew finished the night with 18 points, including 4 3-pointers, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in 43 minutes.

Maple Jordan? I had no idea it was a thing.

Recaps:

Highlights

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...