Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Wiggins, Warriors NBA Champions

Drafted 1st overall out of Kansas in 2014, 2014-15 #KiaROY, 2021-22 NBA All-Star and now NBA CHAMPION in Year 8... Andrew Wiggins! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/1KIyZUe47z — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

Curry is the NBA Finals MVP, and he is deserving. Second to Steph on the Warriors is Andrew Wiggins. Andrew turned in another solid performance as the Warriors collected their fourth ring with this core set of players and the first for Wiggins. If it were not for Andrew’s great performances in games 4 and 5, the Warriors would not have been in a position to win the Championship in game 6. For the record, Andrew finished the night with 18 points, including 4 3-pointers, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in 43 minutes.

Maple Jordan? I had no idea it was a thing.

Maple Jordan lookin’ like Air Jordan pic.twitter.com/iYVMuWDDHD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 14, 2022

Jordan Poole: "Where we going?"



Andrew Wiggins: "I'm going toooooo... Maf*ckin Spain."



JP: "What? What, yes! Yes, we can do that! You a world champion... And you bout to get a BAG!"



AW: "YOU about to get a bag!"



This moment pic.twitter.com/AvP7OubiO3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 17, 2022

