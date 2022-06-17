Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: Joey Baker

Joey Baker

Position: OffensiveTackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265

Ranking: 1162 National, 111 Offensive Tackle, 166 overall in Texas

Overview:

A three-star recruit from Southlake Carroll High School in Southlake, TX where he played mainly left tackle. His team made deep playoff runs his junior (lost in the championship game) and senior (lost in the semifinal game) years. He picked KU over Colorado St.

Potential Impact:

Like fellow 2022 offensive line recruit James Livingston, he probably will not be in line for a starting role. Where Baker fits is in competition for the second unit playing guard as opposed to tackle. Most likely he will be given the time to develop his skills and learn from his teammates. His impact for next season will probably be as a depth player getting only occasional time on the field unless injuries become an issue for the Jayhawks.