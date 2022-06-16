Notebook: Kansas Mauls Hire of New Baseball Coach

The Rock Chalkboard

“There’s never been an opening day in Flathead Valley, and I definitely wanted to be here for it,” said Walt Chauner of Whitefish, decked out in a bright red Range Riders beanie. “Who would have ever thought that after a day like today, you could pull off an event like this?”

Kansas names LSU assistant coach Dan Fitzgerald as next head baseball coach | KUsports.com Mobile

Fitzgerald comes to KU after a one-year stint as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at LSU and nine years at Dallas Baptist before that.

Kansas freshmen Zuby Ejiofor, Ernest Udeh Jr. 'make a statement' in camp scrimmage | KUsports.com Mobile

"That's going to get you to the next level," Ejiofor said. "Having a big that can just do more than just the little things. The more you can do it, the more you can show yourself and (gain) more improvement in your game every day."

79 Days Until Kansas Football: Alternatives to Divisions - Blue Wings Rising

On Monday, I made the case for why divisions are the wrong way to go once the Big 12 expands. But that naturally begs the question: what scheduling model SHOULD the conference use?

Patriot Front: What to know about the White supremacist group | CNN

“Patriot Front is a white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it to them, and no one else,” the ADL said.

Armed with plastic shields, Patriot Front members march on Lincoln Memorial

“Patriot Front justifies its ideology of hate and intolerance under the guise of preserving the ethnic and cultural origins of its members’ European ancestors.”

The group’s manifesto claims those in America who are not of European ancestry are not truly American.

What to expect on Day 3 of January 6: A focus on Mike Pence | CNN Politics

Committee aides said the hearing would make the case that Trump’s pressure campaign against Pence had “directly contributed” to the violence on January 6, which placed Pence’s life in danger as rioters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence.”

US military ground raid in Syria captures top ISIS leader - ABC News

"Coalition forces detained a senior Daesh leader during an operation in Syria June 16," Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement. "The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group's top leaders in Syria."

10 Iconic Rock Songs That Were Never Released as Singles - Listverse

Singles are the movie trailers of the music industry. In order to bait the listening public into buying an album or concert ticket, bands and record labels chum the waters with one or two catchy songs.

UPDATE: Flathead River Flooding Prompts Road Closures, Evacuations - Flathead Beacon

Flooding in Columbia Falls, Kalispell, Creston and Foy’s Bend is “causing isolation of many homes within the valley” with some secondary roads becoming impassable and closures on U.S. Highway 93 still possible, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), which on Tuesday evacuated residences on Rabe Road, Lake Drive and Bailey Lane in Columbia Falls, as well as in the Leisure Drive region of Kalispell.

Kalispell band wins semi-final blues competition in Spokane | Daily Inter Lake

The Kenny James Miller Band won the Spokane Semi-Final Competition June 5 in the 2023 International Blues Challenge, one of the world’s largest band, solo/duo contests with participants from around the world.

Officials conduct releases at Hungry Horse Reservoir | KECI

“Right now we are about a little less than 8 feet from full pool at the Hungry Horse Dam, and we have been increasing releases so we don’t hit full pool, hopefully by the end of the month, and being able to preserve that space in a safe manner in Columbia Falls as best we can,” said Joel Fenolio, water management operations supervisor with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Bank of England hikes rates for the fifth time in a row as inflation soars

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to increase the Bank Rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%, with the three dissenting members voting for a 50 basis point hike to 1.5%.

Kevin Spacey appears in London court after being charged with sexual assault | CNN

US actor Kevin Spacey was granted bail at his first appearance at a London court Thurday after being charged with five offenses, including four counts of sexual assault.

'Barbie': Ryan Gosling's Ken revealed in new photo | CNN

Thank goodness, then, for a snippet from the film that Warner Bros. released Wednesday on an unprepared public – a photo of one Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s tanned, toned and plastic boyfriend, Ken. (CNN and Warner Bros. Pictures share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)