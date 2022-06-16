Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: Kaleb Purdy

Kaleb Purdy

Position: Safety

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170

Ranking: 861 National, 71 Safety, 18 overall in Missouri

Overview:

A three-star recruit from De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur (St. Louis), Missouri. Kaleb was the second commit of the 2022 recruiting class and signed during the early signing period in December. He picked Kansas over offers from Kansas State, Iowa State, Missouri, and Michigan. Kaleb played in 11 games last season registering 59 tackles and 3 interceptions.

Potential Impact:

Who will slot next to Kenny Logan at safety this fall? I think Kaleb Purdy will get his chance, but the spot should go to Purdue transfer Marvin Grant. Purdy was getting noticed by quality teams in the recruiting process and with interest comes elevated expectations. He is a high-quality recruit who is expected to make an onfield contribution early in his career. Kaleb will join the mix of defensive backs vying for playing time at both safety and cornerback this season.