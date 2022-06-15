Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: Tevita Noa

Tevita Noa

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 259

Ranking: 80 JUCO National, 3 JUCO TE, 5 overall in Utah

Overview:

A three-star junior college recruit from Snow College in Utah. Tevita’s team was the junior college national runner-up. He had caught 9 passes for 159 yards and 4 touchdowns. Originally committed to TCU, but after the coaching change changed his commitment to KU.

Potential Impact:

The addition of Tevita to the roster adds much-needed depth to a position that turned looked to a walkon in the biggest moment of last season’s upset of Texas. Though he will not be a starter he should see playing time as he competes with Trevor Kardell and Jared Casey for time on the field.