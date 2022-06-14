Notebook: Andrew Wiggins Mauls Team from Boston

The Rock Chalkboard

WATCH: Bill Self talks KU basketballs offseason, NBA-bound Jayhawks and more

On Monday, Self met with local media for the first time since the KU basketball end of season banquet in April. Self talked about the former players’ pro prospects and the addition of McCullar. He also hit on Bobby Pettiford's health, Zach Clemence and his offseason development, Andrew Wiggins and Aaron Miles in the NBA Draft. There were also more topics covered.

81 Days Until Kansas Football: The Argument Against Big 12 Divisions - Blue Wings Rising

Yesterday on the countdown, we talked about the news that all 4 new Big 12 members will be joining the conference for the 2023 season. So this week we will be looking at what life will be like in the new Big 12. Kyle will get started this week on a series that will look at each of the members joining the conference, to help you get better acquainted with our new conference-mates.

Eraser Dust

Barr: Trump became ‘detached from reality’ after 2020 election loss

“Before the election it was sometimes possible to talk sense to the president,” Barr said in videotaped testimony played Monday before the Jan. 6 committee. “But I felt that after the election he didn’t seem to be listening.”

Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods | AP News

Some of the worst damage happened in the northern part of the park and Yellowstone’s gateway communities in southern Montana. National Park Service photos of northern Yellowstone showed a mudslide, washed out bridges and roads undercut by churning floodwaters of the Gardner and Lamar rivers.

Ohio governor signs bill allowing school employees to carry guns after one day of training - CBS News

Republican Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Monday that will allow education employees in Ohio to carry guns on school premises after having received just one day's worth of training, at most. The law is an attempt to undo the effect of an Ohio Supreme Court ruling last year, which mandated that per the law at the time, school employees were required to undergo hundreds of hours of training before arming themselves in schools. It takes effect this fall.

Boris Johnson wants to junk Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol - The Washington Post

The move prompted pushback from European diplomats and stands to anger U.S. officials.

Flathead safety officials urge caution during flood warning | KECI

As flood warnings continue for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls and sections of the Steel Bridge Road in Kalispell, safety officials are urging residents to be cautious.

The most recent data from the National Weather Service shows water levels in Columbia Falls are sitting just under 14 feet for the Flathead River. The flood stage is 13 feet.

Phil Mickelson Expresses ‘Deepest Sympathy’ for 9/11 Victims After Saudi Golf ‘Betrayal’

Asked about the letter Monday, Mickelson said: “I would say to everyone that has lost loved ones, lost friends on 9/11 that I have deep, deep empathy for them. I can’t emphasize that enough. I have the deepest of sympathy and empathy for them.” Mickelson, who previously described the Saudi regime as “scary motherfuckers,” joined the Saudi tour in June for a reported $200 million.

Evacuations in Livingston include hospital | KECI

Park County officials have ordered residents south of Lewis Street to View Vista between B and O to evacuate in Livingston.

The Livingston Hospital has been evacuated and is now closed, and the nearest hospital service is Bozeman Deaconess.