Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Wiggins Leads Warriors To Game 5 Victory, 104-94

Andrew Wiggins plays with a team full of playoff veterans. In game 5 it was Wiggins playing like he was the player with all the experience. Andrew followed up his terrific game 4 performance with a spectacular performance in game 5. This final dagger brought the reserves off Boston’s bench.

Wiggins finished the night with 26 points and 13 rebounds, 12 on the defensive end. Andrew has been the MVP in the last 2 victories. If the Warriors win the Championship with one more dominating Wiggins performance he will deserve the Finals MVP.

"I'm just trying to do every little thing to win."



—Andrew Wiggins after his career performance in Game 5 pic.twitter.com/kOf7ShN3Jp — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2022

