Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Wiggins Leads Warriors To Game 5 Victory, 104-94

Andrew Wiggins plays with a team full of playoff veterans. In game 5 it was Wiggins playing like he was the player with all the experience. Andrew followed up his terrific game 4 performance with a spectacular performance in game 5. This final dagger brought the reserves off Boston’s bench.
ANDREW WIGGINS pic.twitter.com/hQRaS2Msin— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 14, 2022
Wiggins finished the night with 26 points and 13 rebounds, 12 on the defensive end. Andrew has been the MVP in the last 2 victories. If the Warriors win the Championship with one more dominating Wiggins performance he will deserve the Finals MVP.
"I'm just trying to do every little thing to win."— ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2022
—Andrew Wiggins after his career performance in Game 5 pic.twitter.com/kOf7ShN3Jp
