Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: Ethan Vasko

Ethan Vasko

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 200

Ranking: 1579 National, 97 QB, 43 overall in Virginia

Overview:

Ethan was a three-star recruit from Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake VA. Originally committed to Old Dominion, he backed off the commitment when Kanas showed interest and offered him a scholarship in December. Ethan led his team to back-to-back state championships.

Potential Impact:

My expectation for Ethan is to have little to no impact on the field this year. With veteran Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean locking down most of the playing time, this season should be one of leaning the offense and putting in good practice squad reps for the first team to play against when prepping for opponents this year. Depending on how long and well Jalon Daniels plays for KU, Ethan should start to hit the radar next season in the competition for the main backup next year, and then in competition for starter two seasons down the road.