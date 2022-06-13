Notebook: KU Senior Takes 2nd in Discus

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas senior Alexandra Emilianov capped off her college years by finishing second in the discus at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships Saturday afternoon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Tristian Fletcher, a linebacker who spent last season at Trinity Valley Community College, committed to play for Kansas on Saturday during his official visit and will be able to join the team before the start of the season.

After all, the 30-minute game played by members of the Kansas men's basketball team at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday was one of the few times Cuffe has been able to play in anything resembling a competitive outing in what he said was "probably two or three years."

On Friday, news broke that three of the schools poised to join the Big 12 Conference had reached an agreement with American Athletic Conference to allow them to leave and join the conference for the 2023 season. This was the outcome that the Big 12 was expecting back when they announced that the membership would be expanding, but it is now official.

Year two of the Lance Leipold era at Kansas is now just 83 days away and will kick off under the lights on Friday, September 2 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. Let’s take a closer look at the first opponent of the 2022 Kansas football season.

January 6 committee: Ex-Trump campaign manager, conservative election attorney to testify Monday | CNN Politics

Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien will be among the witnesses testifying Monday before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, the panel announced Sunday. Stepien will testify under subpoena, he told CNN.

Sheriff's Office releases names of 31 Patriot Front members arrested in Saturday bust | The Spokesman-Review

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office released the names and photos of all suspects on Sunday, a day after the Coeur d’Alene police chief said the Patriot Front members were en route to the Pride in the Park event with riot gear, a smoke grenade and paperwork police say resembled an operations plan.

Gun-reform deal reached in Senate with key Republican backing | Reuters

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - In a potential breakthrough toward the first significant new U.S. gun law in decades, a bipartisan group of senators on Sunday announced an agreement on a framework for a firearms safety bill with enough Republican support to advance in the narrowly divided Senate.

Highway 2 blocked by water in Columbia Falls | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reported that water started blocking Highway 2 in Columbia Falls around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Kalispell man earns multiple 3-year sentences | Daily Inter Lake

Struhs came to the attention of Kalispell Police officers in March 2020 after a local company reported unauthorized credit card purchases on its account. Company officials turned a list of 11 unauthorized uses at area gas stations over to investigators. Reviewing surveillance footage, officers identified Struhs as using the credit card, court documents said.

New artwork installed aims to beautify Kalispell community | KECI

The project was designed to cover areas of the community that are targeted for unwanted graffiti.

The artists created individual vinyl wraps that were installed last week by Wrap Hive and will add infusions of colors to the street of Kalispell for years to come.

Country music star Toby Keith announces stomach cancer diagnosis | Country | The Guardian

In a statement on social media, he wrote: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

From fringe to frontline: How Alex Jones stoked many of the conspiracy theories taking hold in today’s Republican party - CNN.com

With the verbal fluidity of a great talk show host and the excitable charisma of a televangelist, the hard-charging, gravelly voiced Jones has perfected the WWE-ification of the news: It looks professional, but is far from real.

Google engineer Blake Lemoine thinks its LaMDA AI has come to life - The Washington Post

The chorus of technologists who believe AI models may not be far off from achieving consciousness is getting bolder.

