Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: Davion Westmoreland

Davion Westmoreland

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 240

Ranking: 50 JUCO National, 6 Edge, 15 overall in Kansas

Overview:

Davion was a three-star recruit from Griffin, GA via Hutchinson Community College. Last season, his second at Hutchinson, he played in 11 games and recorded 54 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 1 interception. He received offers from Appalachian State, East Carolina, and Troy, among others from his total of 9 received.

Potential Impact:

Davion will jump into the mix of players competing to get reps in replacement of Kyron Johnson. He certainly has the size necessary for the spot. He is listed at 240 pounds, but his coach at Hutchinson says he played last year at 255 pounds. He will be competing with junior Jereme Robinson, transfer junior Lonnie Phelps, and senior Zion Debose. With Malcolm Lee a returning starter on one side, and presumably Lonnie Phelps taking over the starting spot in place of Kyron Johnson on the other, Davion will be looking to be the main backup to Phelps and pushing for a starting spot in 2023.