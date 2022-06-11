The Weekend Mauling: 6.11.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

LOOK: Photos, video from the annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic

The annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic game was held in Lawrence on Thursday night. Organized by the Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni, the three-day event helps raise money for local families with children battling pediatric cancer or other challenging illnesses. Thursday night was the first night of the three days of events, as a strong group of former KU men's and women's basketball players came together for a scrimmage at Free State High School. The crimson team came from behind to defeat the blue team. Watch the video above for highlights from the event. Below is a photo gallery from the night's action.

Conference realignment: Big 12 adding Cincinnati, Houston, UCF in 2023

College football conference realignment is about to happen very soon. Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, who are current members of the American Athletic Conference but agreed to join the Big 12 within the next few years, reached an agreement to exit the AAC, the conference announced Friday. The three schools will be members of the Big 12 starting in 2023.

86 Days Until Kansas Football: Way Too Early Predictions - Late Conference Games - Blue Wings Rising

A reminder that for these predictions, we will be looking at ESPN's FPI Rankings. For reference, the Kansas Jayhawks rank 97th coming into this season, while they ended last season ranked 114th.

Eraser Dust

Worker charged in deadly Maryland factory break room shooting

A Maryland factory worker accused of killing three coworkers and injuring two other people in a Thursday shooting was charged with dozens of felonies, including murder, authorities said Friday.

Grass from Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park on eBay for £65k | The Comet

Titled 'Grass From Liam Gallagher at Knebworth 2022', the item is being sold by user dwadav.aioxj9d.

As of 8.30am today (Wednesday, June 8), the piece of grass was going for £55,600 after attracting more than 90 bids.

Ivanka Trump's Jan. 6 testimony prompts rebuke from Donald Trump - The Washington Post

The discord marks a new twist on a close father-daughter relationship that has spanned family, business and politics, exposing a rift that has opened since the 2020 election.

Liz Cheney doesn’t care what the pro-Trump GOP thinks of her | The Hill

But as Cheney’s attacks on Trump have grown only louder, it’s increasingly clear that she’s motivated by something other than securing her future in the lower chamber. Whether that thing is a self-sacrificing desire to save the country’s democratic traditions from the former president or an egomaniacal effort to advance her own fame and political powers largely depends on the perspective of her fans and critics.

Liam Gallagher says 'Wonderwall' "used to do my head in"

He also said that he’d “without a doubt” make a good Prime Minister. “Anyone would do a better job than the dude that’s in there now.”

Judge blocks Texas from investigating families of transgender children for child abuse | Fox News

A Texas judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the state from probing families of transgender children who have received gender-affirming treatment that the state has categorized as child abuse.

Average US gas price hits $5 for first time | CNN Business

The record is hardly a surprise. Gas prices have been rising steadily for the last eight weeks, and this latest milestone marks the 15th straight day that the AAA reading has hit a record price, and the 32nd time in the last 33 days.

Justin Bieber reveals he's suffering from facial paralysis

Justin Bieber went on Instagram today to reveal the full reason that he recently canceled a run of shows in Toronto and Washington D.C., explaining (and demonstrating) to an audience of millions of fans that he’s suffering from a form of facial paralysis known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Commanders fine Jack Del Rio $100K for Jan. 6 ‘dust-up’ comments - The Washington Post

The money will be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund, which supports families of officers hurt or killed in the line of duty.

Weekend Poll