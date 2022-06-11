Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Late Barrage Lifts Warriors, Series Tied 2-2

Andrew Wiggins tallied 17 points and 16 rebounds in Game 4.



The last Warrior to put up such numbers in an #NBAFinals game was Nate Thurmond in 1967 pic.twitter.com/w6va2xtI3S — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 11, 2022

Steph Curry was the star. Andrew Wiggins was a strong supporting character. Wiggins led all players in minutes with 43 and rebounds with 16. He added 17 points, 2 assists, and a second-best +/- of +20. What has brought about Wiggins increased rebounding in the post-season? According to Andrew, “I want to win....go in there, help the team out ”. A Jayhawk is on the biggest stage of professional basketball and he is a major player in the outcome for his team. You may find it hard to cheer for either team, but at least there is someone to cheer for in the series.

