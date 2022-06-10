Notebook: A Look at KU Football

The Rock Chalkboard

85 Days Until Kansas Football: Looking back at the best moments of the 2021 season - Blue Wings Rising

This year, nine different guests returned to share what they viewed as the top stories of the season for the Jayhawks. Unsurprisingly, most of the selections came from the second half of the season. But don't worry, we still had a chance to talk about some of the pain of that first half.

Five-star guard Mikey Williams wants to play college basketball

It has been considered a given that five-star combo basketball player and social media star Mikey Williams who ranks No. 12 overall in the class of 2023, will never play college basketball. Not so fast.

Eraser Dust

Trump Capitol riot hearing: Jan. 6 investigators release new findings

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Republican Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said they will present evidence over the next few weeks showing that former President Donald Trump knew he lost the election yet still pushed false information to convince the public the race had been stolen.

Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards recounts Jan. 6 attack - The Washington Post

Caroline Edwards became for many the first police face to appear on a national stage to discuss the viciousness of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Uvalde School Police Chief Intentionally Ditched Radio During Shooting

In his first interview since the Robb Elementary School shooting, the man widely seen as responsible for the delayed police response told the Texas Tribune that it had been a deliberate decision to abandon his primary tool of communication with dozens of other officers before entering the school building on May 24. The choice to ditch his radio, Uvalde school district police Chief Pete Arrendondo said, was tactical—he believed carrying his radios would slow him down or hit him as he ran. “I’ve never heard anything like that in my life,” police tactics expert Steve Ijames told the Tribune, explaining that officers are trained to take their radios everywhere.

Fallon Holds Slim Lead in Commission Race; Provisional Ballots to be Counted - Flathead Beacon

According to unofficial results released by the Flathead County Elections Department early Wednesday morning, the race for county commissioner representing District 2 is a tight one. Incumbent commissioner Pam Holmquist, who is seeking her third six-year term, is trailing challenger John “Jack” Fallon by four votes, 7,401 to 7,405.

OAN Owner Gets Shut Down Quick After Claiming Elon Musk May Buy His Network | HuffPost Latest News

The owner of the struggling One America News Network (OAN) suggested on Thursday that Elon Musk was interested in purchasing the conservative news outlet.

But no one was buying it ― especially the Tesla mogul.

Hustle movie: Adam Sandler has achieved impressive Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie | The Independent

On Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregate site, the film has a critics score of 89 per cent, putting it in third place behind The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) and Uncut Gems.

Grant Williams defends Celtics fans NSFW Draymond Green chants | RSN

"Not the worst things I've heard, I feel like," Williams told reporters. "Some of those chants, you just accept. Some people respond to them well, some embrace them; others, they shy away from them.

Police Rush to Britney Spears' Wedding as Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Crashes It

7:05 PM PT -- TMZ has learned Jason's been booked for trespassing, vandalism and 2 batteries ... related to his physical altercations with Britney's security. We're told he also has felony warrant for larceny in another county, and he remains in custody.

Whitefish chefs brings world-class, locally sourced meals to your home

Chefs Sam Bassett and Sarah Nangle returned home to the Flathead Valley after spending a decade working at various high-end restaurants across the Pacific Northwest to start their own business — Forage Catering.