Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: James Livingston

James Livingston

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 275

Ranking: 1266 Nationally, 124 Offensive Tackle, 34 overall in Michigan

Overview:

A three-star commit from Dexter High School in Dexter, MI. Livingston played two sports in high school; football and wrestling. He received 15 scholarship offers from schools including Arizona St., Iowa St., and Indiana. James is one of four new offensive linemen in KU’s 2022 recruiting class; 2 high school and 2 transfers.

Potential Impact:

With four of five starters returning from last year and the one open spot at guard probably filled by returner Armaj Reed-Adams, he probably will not be in line for a starting role. Where Livingston fits is in the second unit. Can he beat out one of the transfers from Buffalo for a tackle spot? Will he move inside to play at one of the guard positions? His impact for next season should be as a backup to more experienced and bigger players. As a freshman lineman, getting playing experience to develop his skills and adding 25 pounds to his 6’7’ frame should be seen as a success. If both these happen, it will bode well for Livingston’s future at KU.