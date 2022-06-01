Notebook: Kansas Mauls Football Camp

The Rock Chalkboard

Texas school shooting: As Uvalde funerals continue, more is learned about how those inside Robb Elementary responded to the terror | CNN

The Texas Department of Public Safety now says the door the shooter used to access Robb Elementary was closed, though not locked, when he entered before killing 21 people there.

Supreme Court blocks Texas' controversial social media law

The Supreme Court's decision means that Texas can't enforce a new law that would allow Texans and the state's attorney general to sue tech giants like Meta and YouTube over their content moderation policies.

Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park after she gets too close - ABC News

A bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of the Old Faithful geyser, when a tourist approached it, coming within 10 feet. The wild animal then gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

Every Oasis album ranked from worst to best | Louder

Two sloppy, AOR plodders fronted by Noel back-to-back (Where Did It All Go Wrong and Sunday Morning Call) and the pedestrian glam of I Can See a Liar are bad, but nothing the band ever released comes close to the horror of Liam's infamous, saccharine Little James. The inclusion of this terrible song alone cements SOTSOG’s place at the bottom of the pile here.

Shanghai 'reopens' as 25 million people walk free. But the trauma of lockdown lives on | CNN

As midnight approached, the atmosphere in Shanghai was one of joy and relief. Videos posted on social media show cars honking, pedestrians chanting in celebration, and fences – once used to constrain residents to their compounds – pulled down from gates and streets.

Teen arrested following school threat in Columbia Falls

Columbia Falls Chief of Police Clint Peters says a 14-year-old was taken into custody Monday on Intimidation charges based on threats he made against the Columbia Falls Junior High and students.

Lakeside Ambulance/QRU marks more than four decades of serving | Daily Inter Lake

The Lakeside Ambulance/Quick Response Unit maintains a staff of emergency medical service personnel who collectively contribute thousands of hours each year to provide assistance to the communities it serves.

Elon Musk reportedly declares remote work ‘no longer acceptable’ at Tesla - The Verge

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a hardline stance against his employees working from home, Electrek and Bloomberg report. In an email apparently sent to the company’s executive staff with the subject line “Remote work is no longer acceptable,” the CEO said employees must spend a minimum of 40 hours per week in the office, or else “depart Tesla.” He said this should be a “main Tesla office,” and not a “remote branch office.”

Mortgage demand falls to lowest level since 2018, even as interest rates ease

Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home fell 1% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Volume was 14% lower than the same week one year ago.

'Star Wars' calls out racism after attacks on Moses Ingram | CNN

The “Star Wars” franchise is sticking up for actor Moses Ingram after she revealed she had received hundreds of racist messages and comments on social media.

EXPLORING MORE OF ANCIENT ROME, PART 2 | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

A while back, I waxed poetically (not really, but still) about the various forums that you can see in Rome, the magnificent Teatro Marcello and adjacent Portico d’Ottavio, and the hidden in plain sight Temple of Hadrian. You can find that piece by clicking here. Today, in part two of ancient sites in Rome that don’t include the Colosseum or Roman Forum, we’ll explore some of the sites that might be a bit more off the tourist grid.

Eraser Dust

LOOK: KU football welcomes new transfers, high school recruits to campus

KU football welcomed a new crop of players to campus over the Memorial Day weekend. As summer classes and KU’s summer lifting program ramp up in the coming weeks, new transfer portal, junior college and high school players arrived in Lawrence to begin their Kansas careers.

KU football coaches set to hit the road for the start of camp season

The spring evaluation period for college football coaching staff is set to come to a close on Tuesday night. But with the end of the evaluation period comes the start of camp season and it’s set to be a busy month of June for the KU football coaching staff. During the month, KU coaches will attend outside camps in addition to hosting their own in mid-June.

94 Days Until Kansas Football: The Benefit of Returning Production - Blue Wings Rising

But while a 2-10 record is not worth celebrating, the end of the year gave Kansas fans something that has been few and far between: hope. Yes, there was the overtime win at Texas that sparked the cultural movement that was Jared Casey, but even after that, the Jayhawks remained competitive.