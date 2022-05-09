Notebook: KU Football Hopes to Land Alabama Transfer From Portal

The Rock Chalkboard

Alabama transfer set to visit KU football

The KU football program is expected to host a former SEC player for an official visit early this week. Per his Twitter account, Alabama transfer Kaine Williams is set to take an official visit to KU from May 9 through May 11. The safety entered the transfer portal on April 25 and picked up offers from Kansas and Nebraska on April 27. He’s also reported offers from Buffalo, Indiana, Tulane and Temple. He also tweeted that he has an additional visit set up with Nebraska from May 13 through May 15.

2022 NBA Draft: Purdue's Jaden Ivey soars to No. 1 in CBS Sports' updated top 10 prospects

The scout: Ochai Agbaji is the lone senior to be in the top-10, but it feels like Agbaji just has a super high floor. You know what you're getting from him. Agbaji steadily improved every single year at Kansas. He's an absolute deadeye with a lightning-quick release. Agbaji shot 39.8% from 3-point range and finished with 96 total 3-pointers for the NCAA champions. Agbaji can play above the rim too, and he finished 75% of his shots at the tin. Agbaji could easily carve out a role right away.

College basketball team rankings: Duke, Arkansas, Alabama headline 10 best 2022 recruiting hauls

Talent acquisition is the most important job if you want to win big in college basketball. The explosion of the transfer portal has changed everything in the sport. Experienced, talented players are moving around more than ever. A solid roster can turn into an awesome one with a few additions out of the transfer portal.

Bits o Chalk

Sources - Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to be named NBA MVP for second consecutive season

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA's Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant likely out Game 4, coach Taylor Jenkins says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is likely to miss Game 4 on Monday with a knee injury, head coach Taylor Jenkins said on Sunday.

Philadelphia 76ers 'getting more confident as the series goes on,' as James Harden stars in Game 4

"We're getting more confident as the series goes on," said Harden, who finished the game with 31 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and six turnovers in 41 minutes. "Those first two games [were] a blur. But obviously, having Joel and having our full team, we kind of know what to expect.

Eraser Dust

Philippines votes in presidential election with Marcos leading in polls - The Washington Post

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds a significant margin over Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo and looks poised to take the presidency of the country his family once plundered.

Abortion rights advocates are raising alarms about a nearly century-old state law | CNN Politics

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other advocates have said that the nearly-century old Michigan state law could go into effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, making Michigan one of the most restrictive states on abortion access.

Northern Ireland parties vow to work together after Sinn Fein win - CBS News

The U.K., U.S. and Irish governments have urged rival parties in Northern Ireland to come together to resurrect its power-sharing government after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland's Assembly.

More human remains discovered at Lake Mead, days after body found in barrel

New human remains were found at Lake Mead in Nevada over the weekend, days after a decomposed body was found in a metal barrel at the lake's shrinking shoreline.

Prosecutors: Kalispell woman helped launder money from fraud schemes | Daily Inter Lake

Allegedly taking dollars generated through a variety of cons, including internet fraud and advance pay, investment, romance, lottery and sweepstakes schemes, Chabot transferred the money overseas. Chabot often took about 10 percent of the transfer as a commission, prosecutors said.

White House says 20 internet companies will provide effectively free internet to millions of Americans

The 20 companies, including AT&T (T), Comcast (CMCSA), and Verizon (VZ), cover more than 80% of the U.S. population. They will immediately provide at least one plan that costs no more than $30 a month and provides download speeds of at least 100 mbps.

Elon Musk's goals for Twitter are beyond ambitious

Elon Musk envisions a Twitter that is able to more than quadruple its revenue and user base by 2028, while cutting its dependence on advertising, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing a leaked slide deck.

Mavericks remove fan after Chris Paul’s family harassed during NBA playoff game | NBA | The Guardian

Paul himself tweeted about the incident after the game. “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!!” he wrote.

New furniture store aims to create comfortable living spaces | Daily Inter Lake

As more houses are built in the Flathead Valley, there is a growing need for brand new furniture. Quietude allows people to pay and leave immediately with an item instead of waiting months for an online item. This is beneficial as customers can see and touch an item before purchasing it and even take furniture for a 24 hour trial. She also tries to keep prices under the average market price.

Review: I Tried a Viral Diet Coke and Creamer Drink Famous in Utah

"People were so confused, and it was so shocking to me," the user, who doesn't use her name on TikTok, says in the clip uploaded on January 28 that has since amassed over 627,000 views. "If you're from Utah, or have visited Utah, it's as common as drinking water there." They did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.