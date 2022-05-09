KU Sports Calendar for the Week of May 9, 2022

All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: KU Sports Calendar for the Week of May 9, 2022

Looking Ahead

May 9

Nothing Scheduled

May 10

Nothing Scheduled

May 11

Nothing Scheduled

May 12

Softball at Big XII Championship, Oklahoma City, OK

May 13

Softball at Big XII Championship, Oklahoma City, OK

Track & Field at Big XII Championship, Lubbock, TX

Baseball v TCU at Hoglund Park Lawrence KS 6:00pm ESPN+

May 14

Softball at Big XII Championship, Oklahoma City, OK

Track & Field at Big XII Championship, Lubbock, TX

Baseball v TCU at Hoglund Park Lawrence KS 2:00pm ESPN+

May 15

Softball at Big XII Championship, Oklahoma City, OK

Track & Field at Big XII Championship, Lubbock, TX

Rowing at Big XII Championship, Austin, TX

Baseball v TCU at Hoglund Park Lawrence KS 2:00pm ESPN+

Looking Back

May 2

Nothing scheduled

May 3

Baseball v Omaha, Tal Anderson Field, Omaha, NE.

Bad second inning leads to a 9-0 loss.

May 4

Baseball v Omaha, Tal Anderson Field, Omaha, NE.

2,000th victory in KU history came in an 11-3 win.

May 5

Nothing scheduled

May 6

Softball v Iowa State, Cyclone Sports Complex, Ames, IA.

Season ending series starts with an 8-7 loss to the Cyclones.

Baseball v Kansas State, Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS.

KU takes game one of the Sunflower Showdown 5-3.

Women’s Tennis NCAA Tournament round 1.

Jayhawks lose heartbreaker to UCSB 4-3.

May 7

Track and Field, Ward Haylett Invitational, Manhattan, KS

KU finishes the regular season with 3 victories.

Softball v Iowa State, Cyclone Sports Complex, Ames, IA.

KU splits doubleheader with ISU to end the regular season.

Baseball v Kansas State, Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS.

Three K-State runs in the first inning leads to a 5-2 loss for the Jayhawks.

May 8

Baseball v Kansas State, Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS.