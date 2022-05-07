The Weekend Mauling: 5.7.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

KU football lands commitment from Buffalo transfer Deondre Doiron

Only a few days after it added Minnesota transfer Douglas Emilien, KU landed another transfer on Friday, adding Buffalo transfer Deondre Doiron. The offensive lineman announced his commitment to KU on Twitter Friday morning. He chose KU over offers from North Texas, Arkansas State, Temple, UConn, Eastern Michigan and USF, among others.

Podcast: What makes this Kansas Jayhawks Basketball team so memorable? - Blue Wings Rising

While it has actually been a month since the Kansas Jayhawks won the National Title in New Orleans, the feelings are still fresh. But with the season over, it's time for players to make important decisions about their future. On today's episode I'm joined by Kyle Davis to wrap up some thoughts about the championship and how NBA Draft decisions will affect the roster for next season.

The Kansas Jayhawks Athletic Department Released “The Blueprint,” a Football Series - Blue Wings Rising

The Kansas Jayhawks Athletic Department, in conjunction with their multimedia rightsholder, Learfield, released a four-part series of a behind-the-scenes look at second-year head coach Lance Leipold and the football program. The series is narrated by actor and Kansas alum Rob Riggle.

Bits o Chalk

Joel Embiid shows immediate impact in Game 3, but Philadelphia 76ers still have 'a long way to go'

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phantom of the Process is back -- and, for the Philadelphia 76ers, not a moment too soon.

Umpire Dan Bellino issues apology after ejecting Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner, taking 'full accountability' for decision

"I would like to address my actions on May 4 involving Madison Bumgarner," the statement said. "When I began my MLB career almost 15 years ago, I received some good advice. I was told to umpire every game as if my children were sitting in the front row. I fell short of those expectations this week. While I can't go back and change what happened, I take full accountability. I will learn from this incident, and I sincerely apologize."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signs collegiate transgender athlete ban

Last year, no state enacted more laws targeting transgender people than Tennessee, as GOP lawmakers consistently dismissed concerns that they discriminate against an already at-risk population. Those measures included banning transgender athletes from playing girls' public high or middle school sports.

Eraser Dust

Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found | AP News

The getaway vehicle used by a man wanted for murder in Alabama and the jail official suspected of helping him escape after a “jailhouse romance” was found in an impound lot in Tennessee, where it sat for nearly a week before authorities realized they had it, officials said Friday.

Live updates: Latest news on Russia and the war in Ukraine

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former NATO Secretary General, told CNBC that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the “big loser” from Moscow’s unprovoked onslaught in Ukraine and says the West made mistakes in the run-up to the Kremlin’s invasion.

Federal Judge Obliterates Trump’s ‘Short of the Mark’ Twitter Lawsuit

“Plaintiffs are not starting from a position of strength,” U.S. District Judge James Donato wrote.

North Korea fires likely submarine-launched ballistic missile, South Korea says | Reuters

SEOUL/TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile from a submarine on Saturday, South Korea said, an escalation just before the inauguration of a South Korean president who has vowed to take a hard line against the North and the visit of the U.S. president.

Additional attention, mental health resources coming to Kalispell schools

“That’s really what we need, is taking people away from feeling isolated like they’re alone on an island and bringing them together in the family and the school system,” Dorrington noted.

Kalispell FFA wins state championship | Daily Inter Lake

Ethan Bay was named the individual state champion for his performance in multiple event competitions and was awarded $2,500 in college scholarships. Bay was state champion in Agronomy and Farm and Agribusiness Management and state-runner up, Evan Heupel. In other top awards, Delaney Modderman was recognized as the Star in Agribusiness winner.

Stores across at least 12 states and 12 metro areas are 40% or higher out of stock of baby formula | Daily Mail Online

Since then the national out-of-stock levels jumped nine percentage points from 31 percent to 40 percent between April 3 and April 24, according to an analysis from Datasembly, which tracked baby formula stock at more than 11,000 retailers.

Fred Savage dropped from The Wonder Years remake after misconduct claims | Ents & Arts News | Sky News

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," the company said in a statement shared with the US trade publication.

"Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."

Dave Chappelle 'upset' attacker isn't facing felony charge: lawyer

“The idea that [Lee] had a deadly weapon on him — one that was a replica of a handgun that had a knife — that is a violent assault.” (Ed note - if you haven't seen a picture of the weapon this guy used, i highly recommend changing that)