Joel Embiid Returns After Orbital Fracture

Don’t call it a comeback.

After sitting out the first two games of the Philadelphia 76ers second round series against the Miami Heat, former Jayhawk big-man Joel Embiid was cleared to return in a game 3 victory. Embiid, still recovering from a ligament tear in his thumb and concussion symptoms, managed to put up 18 points and 11 rebounds in 36 (!) minutes of play. Embiid’s return energized the 76ers to a 99-79 win.

Kansas fans may have also caught this commercial with a familiar narrator:

The 76ers hopes to tie up the series on Sunday at 7 pm Jayhawk Time.