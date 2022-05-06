Notebook: Transferring to Kansas Best Idea Remy Martin Ever Made

The Rock Chalkboard

Remy Martin on his choice to transfer to KU: 'Probably the best decision I've ever made'

Remy Martin’s only season at Kansas had plenty of bumps on the road. Martin dealt with an adaptation process, an injury, playing through pain, an extended absence and a reintegration process. But he ended it on the highest peak possible, standing on a stage in New Orleans with confetti falling around him.

Bits o Chalk

SEC, Pac-12 commissioners visit Washington in pursuit of help with NIL policies

"The Pac-12 greatly appreciates the opportunity to engage in productive conversations with U.S. senators in an effort to create NIL legislation that protects our student-athletes while allowing them to maximize their opportunities," Kliavkoff said in a statement after the meeting.

Jury rules ex-Virginia lacrosse player George Huguely V must pay $15M in damages for killing his girlfriend Yeardley Love

RICHMOND, Va. -- A former University of Virginia lacrosse player is liable for fatally beating his girlfriend in 2010 and must pay $15 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit, a jury found Monday.

Eraser Dust

Fox News’ Peter Doocy Throws A Curve Ball At Jen Psaki In WH Briefing – Deadline

When the press secretary called on him, Doocy started with, “Sorry to see you go.”

Psaki shot back with a sideways glance and a biting, “Are you?” which elicited laughter across the briefing room, even from Doocy.

“Yes,” he responded, “and you’ve always been a good sport. On behalf of everybody,” he continued, waving his hand around the room, “thank you.”

“Thank you. As have you,” she replied.

Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship | AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship, an incident that was a high-profile failure for Russia’s military.

Listen to Dolly Parton's stunning cover of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven, proof of her rock 'n' roll soul | Louder

"I knew I was walking on sacred ground because it is a classic," she later conceded. "I was scared to death to send it to Robert Plant and Jimmy Page. They sent word back that it was fine and they loved it. In fact, Robert Plant said he'd always thought of it as a spiritual song, and he was thrilled we'd used a choir on it, because he thought about that, too. If they like it, that's most important to me. But I do hope the public will accept it too. I even hope they love it."

Bill Classifying Abortion as Homicide Is Advanced by Louisiana Lawmakers - The New York Times

The proposal threatens to prosecute women who end a pregnancy, a possible new frontier in the abortion debate as the Supreme Court appears inclined to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Kalispell Businesswoman Charged in 30-Count Indictment for Alleged "Money Mule" Operation - Flathead Beacon

According to the indictment, Chabot conspired through others and through her business, Avalanche Creek, LLC, an unregistered money transmitting business, to operate as a money mule relating to various wire fraud schemes in the United States from May 2016 to February 2021. The wire fraud schemes included advance pay schemes, internet-enabled frauds, investment schemes, romance schemes, lottery and sweepstakes frauds and COVID-19 funding fraud.

Applied Materials formally marks opening of Evergreen facility in former Shopko building | Daily Inter Lake

Standing beneath a giant rendering of the Applied Materials logo newly emblazoned across the former Shopko building in Evergreen, elected officials, business leaders and corporate honchos formally marked the firm’s latest venture in the Flathead Valley on Wednesday.

‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Trailer for ‘House of the Dragon’ – The Hollywood Reporter

The series is set 200 years before the events in the original series, which became HBO’s biggest hit ever and the most Emmy-winning drama of all time.