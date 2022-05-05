Notebook: A #kufball Status Update Through Spring Practices

The Rock Chalkboard

KU football coaches say Taiwan Berryhill looked like 'a different player' during spring practice

Linebacker Taiwan Berryhill was consistently on the field during his sophomore season in 2021. Berryhill finished the season with 32 tackles (sixth-most on the team) while playing 410 snaps. His snap count was the 11th most of any defensive player, per the Pro Football Focus logs. But as Lance Leipold, his staff and players alike would tell you, Berryhill has taken the next step in the five months since the conclusion of the 2021 season.

State of Kansas Recruiting 2023: A look at Kevin Flaherty's sleepers

GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald was recently joined by GPC football recruiting editor Ryan Wallace and 247Sports' Kevin Flaherty, who helps the network and Phog.net with football recruiting, for an in-depth podcast covering the impressive depth found on the list of state of Kansas' 2023 football recruiting prospects being courted by many programs, including K-State and KU.

Eraser Dust

Overturning Roe v. Wade could impact abortion rights around the world : NPR

It could lead some countries to adopt new restrictive laws, said Tarah Demant, Amnesty International's interim national director for programs, advocacy and government affairs. Other countries could point to the U.S. to legitimize their own policies restricting reproductive rights, she told NPR.

More than a show vote? Senate Dems weigh their Roe plans - POLITICO

Senate Democrats are gearing up for an abortion-rights vote next week in response to the breach of a draft opinion that showed a Supreme Court majority prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. They fully expect it to fall short of even 50 votes.

U.S. Intelligence Is Helping Ukraine Kill Russian Generals, Officials Say - The New York Times

Targeting assistance is part of a classified effort by the Biden administration to provide real-time battlefield intelligence to Ukraine.

Biden Telling Allies He'll Run Again in 2024 If Trump Does: Politico

President Joe Biden has told aides that he is more likely to run for office again in 2024 if Donald Trump announces his candidacy, and believes is the best placed Democrat to defeat him, Politico reported, citing conversations with both men's close aides and allies.

According to the report, Trump also is more likely to commit to a 2024 run if Biden announces a reelection bid in a potential rerun of the acrimonious 2020 election, after which Trump refused to concede defeat.

Kalispell Voters Reject School Levy, Retain One Incumbent - Flathead Beacon

The $1.5 million high school levy intended to fund academic programs, technology, curriculum, salaries, and general operations for the Kalispell public high school district met a resounding defeat at the hands of voters Tuesday night.

Preliminary results of the Kalispell Public Schools (KPS) elections provided early Wednesday morning showed the levy garnering just 5,706 votes in support and 8,379 against. The district has not passed a high school levy since 2007.

Stretched Thin - Flathead Beacon

County officials are also trying to find a location for a new detention facility, which right now has $7 million budget. The current jail technically has a maximum capacity of 154, but Heino says they typically cap the number of inmates at 107. With a high volume of mentally ill inmates, many of them require single-cell units. Heino would like to see a 260-inmate cap in the new jail with a free-flow design.

Ray J Claims Sex Tape with Kim Kardashian was a Partnership with Kris Jenner

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the now 41-year-old Ray J, also known as Ray Norwood, is speaking out against the lies he claims Kim Kardashian is spewing about him regarding the tape such as claims that he has a second tape and that he is threatening to leak it.

Amber Heard Takes Stand In Trial Against Johnny Depp, Claims He Did ‘Cavity Search’ On Her To Find Cocaine | Cinemablend

He proceeds to do a cavity search. He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine, his coke. I was wondering how I, somebody who didn’t do cocaine and was against it, that was in and of itself causing problems in the relationship. He was insinuating [I was hiding it]. He was telling me, "We are going to conduct a cavity search." Like, just shoved his fingers inside me. I just stood there staring at the stupid light. I didn’t know what to do. I just stood there. While he did that. He twisted his fingers around. I didn’t say stop or anything.