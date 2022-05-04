The Rock Chalkboard

Mitch Lightfoot explains what's next after KU basketball career

"I want to keep playing, but at the end of the day my goal is to coach,” Lightfoot said. “I want to coach, find my way back into coaching. And being around some of the best in the business is something I aspire to do. I think Coach Self, being with him for six years, you pick up on some stuff that can contribute to a program and help a team."

Kansas DBs coach Jordan Peterson talks spring football standouts, recruiting and more

"Obviously it was a kind of a whirlwind of events that happened last year for everybody involved. I'm really excited about the opportunity to stay on, first off, last year even in that in that role. I embrace it. I was very appreciative of having the opportunity to work with the staff and with Coach Leipold. Winning is a process-oriented thing. And it was very clear early on that the process is in place, there is a cultural blueprint. So having the opportunity to get back on the field is very exciting for me, my family and my wife and three girls love Lawrence. So it was a win-win all across the board."

Ricky Council IV transfer: Wichita State guard down to six finalists

Council was very good at getting into the lane and converting tough in-between 2s. He shot 52% in the lane, but only 56% at the rim. So there’s certainly room to grow in Council’s offensive game. But Council makes his money on the other end. He profiles as one of the elite defenders in the portal. Council graded out in the 87th percentile in overall defense, per Synergy, and he swiped 1.1 steals per game.

State of Kansas Recruiting 2023: A look at Jaden Hamm

GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald was recently joined by GPC football recruiting editor Ryan Wallace and 247Sports' Kevin Flaherty, who helps the network and Phog.net with football recruiting, for an in-depth podcast covering the impressive depth found on the list of state of Kansas' 2023 football recruiting prospects being courted by many programs, including K-State and KU.

Eraser Dust

Contraception could come under fire next if Roe v Wade is overturned | US news | The Guardian

Following the bombshell release of a draft decision showing a majority of US supreme court justices may overturn Roe v Wade, legal experts believe other laws about individual autonomy may be in danger, including the right to access contraception.

EU proposes ban on Russian oil imports, removes Sberbank from Swift | CNN Business

“We now propose a ban on Russian oil,” she said during a speech to the European Parliament. “Let’s be clear: it will not be easy. But we simply have to work on it. We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, to maximize pressure on Russia, while minimizing the impact on our own economies.”

Escaped inmate, jail official had 'special relationship' | AP News

“Investigators received information from inmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center over the weekend that there was a special relationship between Director White and inmate Casey White. That relationship has now been confirmed through our investigation by independent sources and means,” the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to news outlets. The office did not elaborate on the nature of that relationship.

Justin Bieber Had an 'Emotional Breakdown' After Getting Married

"It's a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't," Justin told host Ebro Darden, according to People.

Kalispell Council approves housing projects | Daily Inter Lake

The senior housing project, known as Creekside Commons, includes 31 apartments for residents age 55 and older. The units would be income and rent-restricted.

Comedian Dave Chappelle Tackled Onstage During LA Festival Show – NBC Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday confirmed the attack, saying the weapon the man was carrying can eject a knife blade "when you discharge it correctly." It is unclear if the fan made an attempt to use the weapon.

Flathead teacher realizes dream of career in classroom | Daily Inter Lake

“The best thing I ever did was get my degree,” he said. “When I looked back I would have regretted never accomplishing that.” ( ed note - this teacher looks like a real stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun)

