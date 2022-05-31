Notebook: Kansas Golf Misses Cut

The Rock Chalkboard

95 Days Until Kansas Football: Previewing the 2023 Recruiting Class - Blue Wings Rising

But because any successful program can't afford to be complacent when it comes to looking to the future, it's usually pretty informative to look at which players are committed to the Jayhawks for the next season.

2022 NBA Draft Projections Update: Where Kansas Jayhawks Will be Drafted After the NBA Combine - Blue Wings Rising

The past week has seen big jumps and final decisions from Kansas players during a flurry of evaluations, interviews, and scrimmages. Here’s a quick recap of what’s taken place since the last BWR NBA Draft projection article:

Former Jayhawks Andrew Wiggins, Aaron Miles to battle it out for 2022 NBA title | KUsports.com Mobile

Wiggins, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft after a standout season at KU in 2013-14, has been one of the Warriors’ best players this postseason. Golden State coach Steve Kerr called Wiggins’ performance in the Western Conference Finals “brilliant” and the former KU star, now in his eighth season in the NBA, will finally get a crack at a championship.

Kansas men's golf team misses cut at finals, finish 17th overall at first NCAA Championships appearance since 2001 | KUsports.com Mobile

The Kansas men’s golf team finished Round 3 of the NCAA Championships on Sunday in 17th place at +40 overall after shooting a 17-over 297 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Eraser Dust

EU agrees on partial ban of Russian oil imports | CNN Business

“Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU. This immediately covers more than 2/3 of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine,” Michel announced in a tweet on Monday evening.

Canada proposes law to 'freeze' handgun sales, buy back assault-style weapons - The Washington Post

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said gun violence is getting worse in Canada and “we need only look south of the border to know that if we do not take action, firmly and rapidly, it gets worse and worse and more difficult to counter.”

Two Professors Found What Creates a Mass Shooter. Will Politicians Pay Attention? - POLITICO

POLITICO: Can you take us through the profile of mass shooters that emerged from your research?

Peterson: There’s this really consistent pathway. Early childhood trauma seems to be the foundation, whether violence in the home, sexual assault, parental suicides, extreme bullying. Then you see the build toward hopelessness, despair, isolation, self-loathing, oftentimes rejection from peers. That turns into a really identifiable crisis point where they’re acting differently. Sometimes they have previous suicide attempts.

What’s different from traditional suicide is that the self-hate turns against a group. They start asking themselves, “Whose fault is this?” Is it a racial group or women or a religious group, or is it my classmates? The hate turns outward. There’s also this quest for fame and notoriety.

Key takeaways from our investigation into federal prison deaths at Thomson : NPR

The "Special Management Unit" is a high security prison program meant for some of the most dangerous people in federal custody (though many have ended up there who don't fit that description). Volatile people are often locked down in pairs for nearly 24 hours a day in a cell roughly the size of a parking space, forced to eat, sleep and defecate just feet from each other. In 2016, NPR and the Marshall Project wrote about violence and abuse in that unit when it was housed in the penitentiary in Lewisburg, Pa.

Liam Gallagher Says Brother Noel 'Hasn't Had A Proper Scran For About 10 Years'

"That geezer, he hasn't had a scran for about 10 years, you know what I mean?" he said.

"He watches his weight and all that, and he's got his little skin programme, he has his Botox and all that - and I'm just walloping lagers, and having kebabs, and f***ing eating whatever and all that tackle.

Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency | AP News

He is now positioned to mount a serious challenge to Petro —a former rebel who himself has long been seen as a political insurgent and who would be Colombia’s first leftist leader if elected. Petro now, to some eyes at least seems like the more conventional candidate — even if he still frightens much of the country’s conservative establishment..

Whitefish city budget calls for decrease in property taxes | Daily Inter Lake

Relying on a spike in resort tax collections that translates to a property tax rebate and a reduction in spending, Whitefish’s proposed budget anticipates a reduction in property taxes.

Marilyn Manson Sexual Assault Case Likely Won't Amount to Charges

Marilyn Manson has been the target of a sexual assault investigation for more than a year, but as the case winds down, detectives haven't found solid evidence that'll nail the rocker ... TMZ has learned.

Drinking Coffee Daily May Stave Off Early Death, Study Suggests

Researchers from Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, looked at data on coffee habits and health from more than 171,000 residents of the UK, who didn't have cancer or

heart disease

at the start of the study, over a period of seven years.

Previously, evidence has suggested coffee drinkers live longer — the researchers in China aimed to test whether that was true even when people add sugar to their daily brew.