KU Sports Calendar for the Week of May 30, 2022

Looking Ahead
There is nothing on the schedule until the NCAA Outdoor Championships, June 8 -11.
Looking Back
May 23
Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft Collins, CO
KU continues to win in the post-season, 8-0 over Stephen F. Austin.
May 24
Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft Collins, CO
Jayhawks gets third victory of the tournament, 8-3 over Bowling Green.
May 25
Softball, NISC Tournament, Ft Collins, CO
KU Tops Virginia 4-2 to Advance.
KU’s run ends with a loss to Baylor, 5-4.
Track & Field NCAA West Preliminary Round, Fayetteville, AR
Day 1 included two Jayhawks, Zach Bradford, and Clayton Simms, qualifying for NCAA Outdoor Championship
May 26
Track & Field NCAA West Preliminary Round, Fayetteville, AR
Day 2 did not see any Jayhawks qualify for the NCAAs but Honour Finley advances to the 800-meter quarterfinal.
May 27
Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Scottsdale, AZ
Day one ends with Harry Hillier tied for first and Jayhawk team tied for fourth.
Track & Field NCAA West Preliminary Round, Fayetteville, AR
Day 3 included news of Alexander Jung qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championship in the decathlon.
May 28
Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Scottsdale, AZ
Jayhawks are still in the hunt after day two.
Track & Field NCAA West Preliminary Round, Fayetteville, AR
The last day of the West preliminary saw an additional three individuals; Alexandra Emilianov, Rylee Anderson, and Honour Finley; and one relay, Women’s 4x400 qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championship.
May 29
Men’s Golf, NCAA Regionals, Traditions Club, Scottsdale, AZ
Jayhawks miss the cut after a rough day 3.
