Notebook: Kansas Mauls the Offseason

The Rock Chalkboard

NBA Draft 2022: Chet Holmgren highlights first mock draft selections from CBS Sports

The 2022 NBA Draft isn’t too far away, now less than two months away. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish released his first mock draft of the season, and the biggest struggle in this draft is deciding who is going No. 1 overall. Chet Holmgren seems the likeliest at this point, but other guys like Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith or Jaden Ivey could be in the mix as well.

KU WRs coach Terrence Samuel looking for Trevor Wilson to take on a bigger leadership role in 2022

Trevor Wilson has been around Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki for a long time. Now a senior, he’s entering his fourth year under the two coaches. He knows the system, what the staff wants to see and how to execute the scheme. Last season, that knowledge showed on the field. Even though KU didn’t have a full offseason under Leipold, Wilson finished second on the team in total receptions (27) and receiving yards (364).

Eraser Dust

My penis fell off but it regrew on my arm — now I'm a real man again

Surgeons subsequently manufactured a new penis for the father of two using a skin flap on his left arm. They planned to move the manmade member down to his pubic area but were forced to stop the operation due to a lack of oxygen in his blood.

MacDonald was left with the artificial phallus poking out of his forearm.

Roe v. Wade: Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn abortion rights published by Politico | CNN Politics

The draft was circulated in early February, according to Politico. The final opinion has not been released and votes and language can change before opinions are formally released. The opinion in this case is not expected to be published until late June.

Warrant issued for Vicky White, Alabama corrections official who left jail with inmate Casey Cole White

Authorities in Alabama announced Monday morning an arrest warrant has been issued for corrections official Vicky White after she left a detention center with suspected killer Casey Cole White on Friday. Investigators say the two aren't related, and Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said authorities are investigating whether Vicky White was a willing participant in the escape.

Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops | AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A body inside a barrel was found over the weekend on the the newly exposed bottom of Nevada’s Lake Mead as drought depletes one of the largest U.S. reservoirs — and officials predicted the discovery could be just the first of more grim finds.

More than 200 sailors moved off aircraft carrier after multiple suicides | CNN Politics

More than 200 sailors have moved off the USS George Washington aircraft carrier after multiple deaths by suicide among the crew, including three in less than one week in April, according to the Navy.

Garth Brooks concert complaints about concession shortages due to ‘different crowd’

“When we had to run out to replenish concession stands,” Worsham says, “there were delays getting up there because of how crowded the concourses were.”

BP stock up as profit more than doubles on 'exceptional' oil trading | CNN Business

Oil prices have shot up by nearly 40% since the start of 2022, with benchmark Brent crude trading well above $100 a barrel. Prices for natural gas have also surged. The gains have been driven by fears of a global supply shock following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Children With Vegetarian Diet Have Similar Growth and Nutrition Compared to Meat-Eating Peers

A study of almost 9,000 children revealed that those who eat a vegetarian diet had similar measures of growth and nutrition compared to kid’s who eat meat. The research also found that children with a vegetarian diet had increased odds of underweight weight status, emphasizing the need for special care when planning the diets of vegetarian kids. The study was published on May 2, 2022, in the journal Pediatrics and led by researchers at St. Michael’s Hospital of Unity Health Toronto.

Poll of the Day