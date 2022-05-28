The Weekend Mauling: 5.28.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

98 Days Until Kansas Football: Grading The Second Half of On-Field Results in Year 1 of Lance Leipold - Blue Wings Rising

The Kansas defense came to play early in this one, holding Oklahoma scoreless in the first half while the Jayhawks scored 10 points on three methodical drives down the field to take a halftime lead.

99 Days Until Kansas Football: Grading The First Half of On-Field Results in Year 1 of Lance Leipold - Blue Wings Rising

Year 1 for the Kansas Jayhawks under head coach Lance Leipold was anything but ordinary. His hiring was made official on April 30th, 2021, just one day before the Spring Football game. This meant that he didn't get the benefit of any of those spring practices to start installing his system. There were no in-person evaluations of the players on the roster until the summer.

Kansas men's golf team sets program record on Day 1 at NCAA Championships, sits tied for 4th after opening round | KUsports.com Mobile

“I got off to a hot start — stuffed it on the first — had a good putt on the second and got the momentum rolling,” Hillier said. “The course is tough. You have to keep it in play. You have to hit it on the right side of the hole…I ran into a little trouble in the desert; bogey, birdie, bogey, birdie, but it was a good grind out there. The guys did well, so we’ll come back tomorrow and do it again.”

Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter announces he's headed to Texas | KUsports.com Mobile

Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter announced Friday afternoon that he was joining Chris Beard's team in Austin, Texas next season. Hunter, who was a star at ISU during his freshman season in 2021-22, had Kansas on his list of six finalists.

Kevin McCullar Jr.'s point guard potential and defensive skills fit anywhere but make him particularly well-suited for Kansas | KUsports.com Mobile

For a decent chunk of his youth basketball career, it looked as if Kevin McCullar Jr. might be destined to be a point guard.

Eraser Dust

Timeline of how the Texas school massacre -- and the police response -- unfolded | CNN

11:31 a.m.: The suspect reaches the last row of vehicles at the school parking lot and begins shooting at the school, McCraw said. Patrol vehicles begin to arrive at the funeral home.

There was no school resource officer that confronted the suspect outside the school, as officials had previously described, McCraw said. A school resource officer was not on scene but heard the 911 call about a man with a gun, drove to the area and sped to the back of the school, to a person he thought was the suspect but was a teacher, McCraw said.

“In doing so, (the school resource officer) drove right by the suspect, who was hunkered down behind a vehicle, where he began shooting at the school,” McCraw said. Multiple shots were fired by the suspect, he added.

Police chief who delayed tactical response to shooting that killed 21 people will join Uvalde City Council

Peter Arredondo, the school district police chief whose orders reportedly delayed response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School which killed 21, will join the Uvalde City Council, NBC reported.

Arredondo was elected to the Uvalde City Council three weeks ago, earning nearly 70% of the vote, according to the Uvalde Leader-News.

What gun owners are saying after America's latest mass shooting : NPR

America's latest mass shooting, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. The 18-year-old gunman legally purchased two AR-15-style rifles before the attack, thus catapulting conversations about gun control and regulation to the forefront for Second Amendment defenders and gun control advocates. Here is what some gun owners across the U.S. are saying.

Gun sales spike after latest school shooting – WSB-TV Channel 2 - Atlanta

“We’ve dealt with this before. Folks will come in and buy more guns and ammunition,” Wallace said.

Following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, this week more people have come into his store to buy guns.

Uvalde gunman frequently threatened teen girls online. No one stopped him. - The Washington Post

Teen girls and young women who met Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos online said he sometimes threatened to rape or kill. But some said their reports were ignored, that the threats were too vague, or that his kind of angry misogyny was just “how online is.”

Flathead's first-ever class graduates from Build Montana

This year in the Flathead, students did not receive school credits for the program but the program will be accredited for next year.

The students did receive a certificate of recognition for completing the Build Montana program and created relationships with construction members in their local communities.

Your Memorial Day BBQ is going to cost you a lot more this year | CNN

The price of frozen meat packages, not including poultry, popped 15.7% while frozen sausages prices jumped 24.4%. Hot dogs got 14.5% pricier. Packaged hamburger and hot dog buns got 11.2% more expensive. Ketchup spiked 15.8%, mustard popped 10.4% and carbonated beverage prices increased 13.9%.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler's essay rips country after Uvalde shooting

The Giants played the New York Mets Tuesday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco, just hours after the shooting took place. Like much of the sporting world, moments of silence were held prior to games starting across the country. Kapler said that as the anthem played, he considered taking a knee but opted not to.

Scientists may have solved one of the oldest dinosaur mysteries

In a new study published in the journal Nature, a Yale-led team of researchers has finally shed light on this question once and for all by developing a novel method for analyzing the metabolic rates of animals -- even extinct ones! Their strategy relies on hints left in their bones by the amount of oxygen they once inhaled.

By turning up the heat on dinosaur metabolism, the researchers have discovered that the earliest dinosaurs and pterosaurs had extremely high metabolic rates and were, in fact, warm-blooded creatures.

$9-a-tablet drug used to treat HIV patients could help reverse memory loss | Daily Mail Online

A $9-a-tablet drug used to treat HIV could also help to reverse memory loss in older people, a new study finds.

