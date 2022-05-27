Notebook: Liam Gallagher Releases 2 Albums Today

R Kid News

What does it mean? Who cares? This is pastiche at its very best, absorbing the memories of the song’s influences and also refracting the vulnerability and longing of the now. Or, in other words, it’s been a rough couple of years and we all wanna get off our mash together, and everyone likes The Rolling Stones. He doesn’t overthink things, Liam, and that’s why he’s still packing out stadiums and will soon perform to 160,000 people across two nights at Oasis’ old stomping ground, Knebworth Park.

There’s so much sheer, on-one attitude in Gallagher’s parka pastichery that’s hard to resist. His band are on fire with it. Riffs skirling from the guitars. Drums constantly a-quiver. Even tossed-off tracks like “World in Need” (“send godspeed”) catch flame with harmonica hooks and shaken maracas. There are a few textural surprises too: moments of reggae and dub amid the thrash of a paranoid “I’m Free”, a kooky vibe to “It Was Not Meant to Be”, and some unexpected folky picking on “Moscow Rules”. Things end on a blissed out “Sweet Children”, which channels John Lennon’s wheel-spinning post-Beatles sound. Fans will only need to give this album a couple of spins before they’ll be set to sing along in the festival fields. Close your eyes and you can already smell spilt Stella on the crushed grass. The formula works.

The former Oasis frontman, 49, recently insisted he'd be giving up alcohol in preparation for the his upcoming Knebworth gigs but insists he'll be partying again after the shows.

He said in Sky documentary Liam Gallagher: 48 Hours At Rockfield: 'I am not into yoga and I don’t eat tofu. I drink lager and I like to have a good time. I don’t punish myself into being some super-skinny dude.

He wrote: "Eh carra you got s*** banter for a scouser fucking hell la you been hanging out with Neville too long oasis p*** all over the Beatles how many times did they do knebworth".

He is in good voice throughout, a needling, charismatic presence at the microphone. Lyrics are split between rhyming dictionary folderol, like the girl from Camberwell who gives him hell in “Don’t Go Halfway”, and carpe-diem sloganeering. Gallagher utters these positive-thinking exhortations with unsmiling intensity, a life-coach in a parka with hands folded behind his back. C’mon You Know illustrates the unspoken catchphrase of his solo career, “Give them what they want” — but it also steps beyond it.

Liam Gallagher has a special shout-out planned for his estranged brother Noel for his birthday.

He’s my brother, man, and I love him. I’d give you one as well, mate. Do I think he’d give me one of his? Yeah. He’s all bravado. He and all his celebrity mates just get up their own arses. I’m sure they’re good people, but they’re very insecure. Am I surprised I’ve ended up more successful? It depends what you judge by success. I’m sure Noel’s very happy in his world. He wrote some great songs and I sang them. It’s the voice that people want to hear. I could get someone to play Noel’s guitar parts 10 a penny. Noel can’t get anyone to sing like me. I work hard, give people what they want, and I’m not pretentious. You can’t go on stage, play your new album, one to 11, and expect people to come to your gigs. You put a few new songs in there, but you’ve got to play the hits.

It’s already set to be Liam’s year – two sold-out Knebworths attest to that. So what better time to deliver not only C’mon You Know, a caricature third album accentuating every last sneer-propelled, Revolver-informed ingredient that his Oasis-weaned fan base expect, but also Down By The River Thames’s heroic record of his audacious live show.

“Yes cows!,” he begins in the clip, approaching the livestock as they chow down on hay. “Don’t eat it all at once – you’ll get indigestion.”

