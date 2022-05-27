Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Wiggins and Warriors Move to NBA Finals, 120 - 110

With his second double-double of the series, Andrew Wiggins and the Warriors are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time in 3 years. Offensively his game was to drive to the basket, score, and draw contact. He ended the night with 18 points. Defensively he helped hold Luka Doncic to 10 of 28 shooting and pulled down 7 of his 10 rebounds at that end of the court.

Andrew is the guy that the Warriors have used to replace Kevin Durant. There were doubters. He is proving them wrong. Though the Warriors won with Durant, it never seemed comfortable. With Wiggins in Durant’s spot, the Warriors feel comfortable and they are now thriving and have the opportunity to win another championship.

How does he feel about going to the Finals, “Thankful“.

"Andrew Wiggins is a bad basketball player. He's owed $95M over the next 3 years, starting next year. It's unspeakable the Warriors did this. ... It's over for them now. We will never see Steph in another NBA Finals again. Ever." — @getnickwrightpic.twitter.com/zTv0yR33Aq< — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 7, 2020

